10 Zucchini Cake Recipes That Are Secretly Healthy

Do you enjoy zucchini cake? Did you know there are actually a lot of healthy recipes out there for this kind of cake? It makes sense -- the main ingredients in a zucchini cake recipe is a vegetable that's rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C, after all. Anything with a veggie as the most important ingredient is bound to be at least a little bit healthy...even chocolate cake. Check out our list of zucchini cake recipes that are actually healthy, and compare them to the recipe in your own cookbook. Then preheat your oven, break out the cake pan, and get cooking!

1. Healthy Zucchini Cake

This recipe from Erin Lives Whole features almond flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, almond butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, and grated zucchini, among other things. It's even got chocolate chips!

2. Zucchini Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Yes, even this cake recipe is fairly healthy. It's got whole wheat flour, applesauce, and grated zucchini in the cake, and chopped pecans in the delicious frosting. See the recipe.

3. Grandma's Zucchini Cake

This one's got grated lemon zest, chopped walnuts, vanilla extract, and all sorts of other yummy ingredients in the recipe, which you can check out here.

4. Zucchini Cake with Mini Chocolate Chips

The mini chocolate chips or raisins and shredded coconut are optional in this recipe, but it sounds like they'd be excellent in the cake.

5. Courgette Cake with Brown Butter Frosting

Even the name sounds delicious! This sheet cake recipe has all sorts of fun things in it including unsweetened plant milk, courgettes/ zucchini grated with a box grater, cider vinegar, vegetable oil, and room temperature vegan butter in the frosting.

6. Healthy Keto Chocolate Cake

Why eat a zucchini recipe like zucchini bread when you can make a cake that's this healthy instead? This recipe has cocoa powder, shredded zucchini, baking soda, and more. You could even make cupcakes if you wanted to give them a shot!

7. Zucchini Cake with Brown Sugar Icing

We are suckers for a good brown sugar icing. This recipe has granulated sugar and grated and drained zucchini in the cake, plus brown sugar and icing sugar in the frosting. Delish.

8. Grain Free and Gluten Free Cake

You'll wanna grab your bundt pan or another baking pan for this one. The dry ingredients include fine sea salt, arrowroot flour, blanched almond flour, and much more. It's gluten-free and about as healthy as it gets when it comes to a cake recipe! See it here.

9. Best Double Chocolate Cake

Double chocolate you say? We're in. This recipe has greek yogurt, all-purpose flour, cocoa (they suggest Hershey's dark cocoa), and a lot more. See the recipe.

10. Cake With Ginger and Hazelnuts

If you like hazelnuts, ginger, orange zest, and other unique flavors in your cake, try this recipe. You won't regret it.

