10 Almost-Zero Calorie Snacks To Get You Through the Day

While snacking is discouraged for those trying to lose weight or cut down on calories, many people find it impossible to get through the day without snacks between meals. Especially if you spend most of your day working and exerting yourself, making it from lunch to dinner is a big ask without a little keep-a-going. Fortunately, with the right snacks, you can stay energized without worrying about calories. Here are 10 almost- zero-calorie snacks to keep you going all day!

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is a refreshing and tasty option for a zero calorie snack, along with being a great way to stay hydrated due to its high water content. Watermelon is sweet and delicious without being unhealthy, and it's full of an amino acid called arginine that is known to help burn fat quickly. Watermelon is crunchy and filling, helping you to stay full satisfied until your next meal.

2. Grapefruit

Another tasty fruit perfect for weight loss is grapefruit, which is recommended by many dietitians as an appetite suppressant. This zero calorie snack has fewer calories than are needed to digest it, along with providing many health benefits, from reducing heart disease to providing nutrients, antioxidants and fiber. It's also gluten free, making it ideal for those with gluten sensitivities. Some people choose to add sugar to grapefruit to improve the sour taste, but the added sugar does increase the amount of carbs in your snack, so it's best to use a small amount.

3. Dry Apricots

This zero calorie snack is as flavorful as it is nutritional, packing a punch with a tangy and sweet taste. Dry apricots are perfectly snackable and will hardly add to your calorie count for the day, along with providing potassium and magnesium, two minerals known for helping with stamina and energy. They're also full of vitamin C, which boosts the immune system!

4. Veggies and Hummus

This is the perfect low-calorie snack for those looking for a protein-rich option. Hummus is made from chick peas, tahini, olive oil, salt and lemon juice, making it the ideal all-natural choice to dip your veggies in. Veggies like radishes, celery or bell peppers go great with hummus and will add a share of vitamins to strengthen the immune system and reduce heart disease.

5. Papaya

This tropical and healthy snack is a powerhouse of nutrients, making it great for digestion and weight loss. This zero calorie fruit adds flavor to smoothies and milkshakes, and it's also delicious on its own. Papaya is high in fiber and fights indigestion, so it's full of benefits while also being a filling low calorie snack.

6. Apples and Peanut Butter

Apples and peanut butter are a satisfying combo that provides protein and fiber, and it's hard to beat the taste of crunchy apples dipped in creamy peanut butter! Nutritionists recommend filling snacks for effective weight loss, since they make it easier to make it to your next meal without craving another snack. This snack is perfect to fill you up while providing vitamin A, B vitamins and folates at the same time!

7. Zucchini Chips

If you're looking for a crunchy, addicting yet healthy snack, zucchini chips are the way to go. Bake them in the oven with olive oil for a crispy result. You can also add a bit of lemon or chili powder for extra flavor. This zero calorie snack is a great vegan side dish along with being a tasty snack. The next time it hits snack time and you're craving potato chips, try zucchini chips instead!

8. Cottage Cheese and Bananas

Cottage cheese is an excellent choice for a filling, low-calorie snack. This soft, low-fat food goes great with bananas, and you can even add a bit of granola for some crunch. Cottage cheese is easy to pick up on your next trip to the grocery store, and it provides the B vitamins and calcium to make any day go by quickly.

9. Greek Yogurt and Berries

Greek yogurt is another protein-rich food that fills you up without packing on the calories. Greek yogurt provides essential nutrients like calcium, potassium and magnesium, while the berries are full of antioxidants. This healthy and delicious snack will keep your work day going without letting your blood sugar dip too low.

10. Sugar Snap Peas

These yummy veggies are a refreshing and tasty zero calorie snack, and they are high in vitamin A and vitamin K. This means that they are great for your bones and will boost immunity. Sugar snap peas are crunchy and healthy, and they're the ideal choice to get you through the workday until dinner without crashing!

