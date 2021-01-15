Raise a glass Texas, Yuengling beer is finally leaving the East Coast and hitting the shelves of the Lone Star State. According to D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery® in a press release, the beer will be finally available to Texans thanks to a joint venture with the Molson Coors Beverage Company. Currently, the beer is produced at the D.G. Yuengling & Son Brewing Complex in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and distributes its lager to beer fans in 22 East Coast states. Now this westward expansion will include brewing the traditional lager in Fort Worth, Texas.

Yuengling Beer to Expand to Texas

I’m not saying it’s fate, but when I was in Connecticut it snowed and I drank Yuengling. Now that I’m back in Texas, it snowed and Yuengling is on its way too. You guys can thank me 😂😂 — Julie Broderick (@JulieBroderick3) January 14, 2021

"We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we're proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we'll be expanding to," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer, and sixth-generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards. We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods."

The beer will be brewed at the Molson Coors Beverage Company located in Fort Worth. This expansion is the first since Yuengling and Molson Coors launched its new long-term brewing relationship. Molson Coors currently brews a variety of different beer brands including Coors Light, Carling, and Blue Moon Belgian White.

"Fans can expect to receive the same great tasting Yuengling beers they've come to know from our reputation as America's Oldest brewery." said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company.

"We are excited to take the first step in our long-brewing partnership, a step that will provide tremendous growth opportunity for Yuengling and Molson Coors, said Gavin Hattersley, President and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. "By brewing Yuengling's iconic beer at our world-class Ft. Worth facility, we are going to make a lot of Texans happy."

The Yuengling company anticipates that brews will hit Texas retail locations in the Fall of 2021.

