If you're sick of your usual soup recipes, we have a new one you should taste...especially if you like Southern food. It's called yakamein, and it's a must-try.

Yakamein is a delicious beef noodle soup that is popular in many Creole restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. It's sometimes called "Old Sober" because it's supposedly a hangover cure. It was most likely brought to the region by Chinese immigrants in the nineteenth century, according to Garden & Gun.

What Is Yakamein Made Of?

Yakamein soup is made of stewed beef in beef broth which is served on top of noodles that can be as simple and nondescript as spaghetti noodles. It has a garnish consisting of a hard-boiled egg and chopped green onions or scallions. Cajun seasoning or Creole seasoning and chili powder are usually added to the broth to make it even more flavorful, and sometimes chopped cilantro or parsley and ketchup, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, or soy sauce can be added, too.

Where Can You Get Yakamein?

The beloved soup is a comfort food favorite for many in New Orleans. It's common to find the dish at second lines in the area or at parades and festivals, or in corner stores there. It's also big with African American families around New Orleans and often made according to secret family recipes.

Sadly, it's been harder to find since many local places that served it did not reopen following the description of Hurricane Katrina, according to Food52.

While yakamein is mainly popular around the Big Easy, it can also be found in Montreal, Canada, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Bellevue in Pennsylvania, and the Norfolk Virginia/Baltimore area at takeout restaurants.

You can, of course, also find recipes to make the unique soup yourself online, as long as you've got the right ingredients, a stockpot or other place to cook it, a ladle, and a dream. Good luck!

