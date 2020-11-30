Hot Tamales and Atomic Fireballs need to take a seat. Those candies might be spicy, but they don't compare to The World's Hottest Gummy Bear. Yeah, a Hot Tamale might make you take a sip of water, but they're not hot enough to want to wash down with a glass of milk.

Flamethrower Candy Company is the brand behind the spicy candy. They've created a spicy gummy bear that has a 9 million Scoville rating. That's 900 times hotter than a jalapeño!

TRYING WORLD'S HOTTEST GUMMY BEAR!

Infused with our signature 9 million Scoville unit chili extract

​Made in the USA

Legal disclaimer: Recommended ages: 14+

Feeling brave? You can find The World's Hottest Gummy Bear on Amazon for only $10. It comes with a single gummy bear. I'm sure that's all you'll want to try, anyway. Try at your own risk.

Spicy food lovers probably think this is nothing. Again, try it with extreme caution. Amazon customers are leaving reviews, and they're quite honest. A customer said it was so hot and mentioned his son had digestive issues after trying it.

Another customer said, "An adorable product that packs an enormous punch! Love the looks of this miniature Gummy Bear, but it is truly the hottest thing on the planet Earth. How could something so small be so vicious."

I don't even recommend pulling a prank with this thing! Imagine thinking you're about to eat a sweet gummy bear and having instantaneous mouth irritation and a boiling hot tummy. No thanks! I love hot sauce with a kick, but there's no way I'd be able to enjoy this gummy bear.

The fun doesn't end there. Flamethrower Candy Co also has a lollipop called "The Toe of Satan." Yeah, I love hard candy, but not that much. Have fun playing the spicy challenge. I'll stick to my Tootsie Pops!

