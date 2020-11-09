This year when you hang your stockings by the chimney with care, tell Mom to leave your childhood Snoopy Christmas stocking in the decorations box because Santa's Flask is here. Like advent calendars, when you're over the age of 21, you can make Christmas a whole lot merrier with booze-themed holiday treats like this new wine stocking flask. Holding up to three bottles of wine, if you or anyone in your family consider themselves to be a wine aficionado, then this is the perfect holiday gift to keep up Christmas spirits.

Have You Heard of Santa's Flask?

A product of Party Flasks, the Santa's Flask holds up to 2.25 liters of your favorite wine, making for excellent Christmas gifts. Whether that be rosé forties, orange wine, a jug of Carlo Rossi, or your favorite boxed guilty pleasure of Franzia--or any booze really--you can fill up the flasks and sip with style on Christmas morning.

Who cares if it's a giant food-grade plastic bag with a spout that's decked in red and white in the shape of a stocking, that just makes it even better. And if it's good enough for Santa Claus, well then it's definitely good enough for us.

The Santa's Flask is a great item for any Christmas party, holiday party, Santacon, white elephant gift, secret Santa gift, or gift exchange of any kind. You can already think of the coworker or close friend who would love this, can't you? Instant fun for all of those over 21, your wine-loving friends will go crazy over this stocking of holiday cheer. And if you've been good this year, along with your new wine stocking, you may be lucky enough to unwrap a Wine Rack or American flag flask to go along with it.

This is the perfect gift to hide under the Christmas tree or to give as a funny gag gift for White elephant Christmas parties. The festive Santa flask is a jolly way to ring in the holiday season with your favorite beverage.

If wine isn't really your style, ditch the vino and fill up this refillable party flask with your box of Fireball or favorite liquor of choice. Just don't put it too close to the fire. Although the BPA-free plastic, FDA approved food grade bag is leak-proof, we don't need any Griswold family incidents here.

Fill like a kid again all over again on Christmas morning because with the Santa's Flask you'll be racing to your stocking ready to tear into--or should we say, gulp down--your gift. Don't you just love the holidays, mulled wine especially? Who cares if this is a stocking, bring it out in the summer for instant fun.

You can order your flask today on Amazon for $19.99 plus free shipping. Don't wait too long to get this unique gift, the holidays are just around the corner for this stocking stuffer. This is a perfect White Elegant game gift, and it's a great conversation piece.

adsense ad