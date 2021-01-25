Valentine's Day doesn't consist of chocolate, fancy dinners, and flowers for everyone. But it does consist of wine for just about everyone. Some of us single ladies won't get the fancy wine and dine experience from Mr. Right, but that doesn't mean we won't enjoy a glass of red wine on the special day. Anyone else with me? Wine is my Valentine.
This Valentine's Day T-shirt says it all. Sorry Cupid, better luck next year. I've got a hot date with Netflix and Cabernet Sauvignon.
Valentine's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers
1. Crazy Dog T-Shirts Womens Wine is My Valentine Tshirt Funny Valentines Day Drinking Tee for Ladies
This Valentine's Day T-shirt is too cute. Put it on and snap a picture for Instagram! Who doesn't love a funny tee?
2. Primitives by Kathy 104109 Wine is My Valentine Stemless Wine Glass, 15oz, Clear and Gold
You can never have enough wine tumblers. This is a fantastic gift idea for wine lovers celebrating Valentine's Day with their favorite bottle of wine.
3. Wine Is My Valentine Essential T-Shirt
Yep. This is my relationship status. Grab the Valentine's Day T-shirt on Redbubble! The pricing is excellent. $20 is great, plus Redbubble usually has shipping deals.
If you're not familiar with Redbubble, think of it as Etsy. It's just as great!
4. Wine Is My Valentine Socks
I'll love you forever if you get me these socks.
5. wine is my valentine Sticker
Grab this decal and stick it on water bottles, laptop cases, and more for a cute DIY look. The high-quality lettering will last on your favorite tumblers and gadgets.
Hey, there's nothing wrong with spending Valentine's Day by yourself. Of course, you can also spend the day with your favorite girls and celebrate Galentine's Day, or even better, an anti-Valentine's Day.
Visit Rare to learn all about how to throw the ultimate anti-Valentine's Day party.