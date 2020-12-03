Grab your wine glasses and start saving up your empty wine bottles, wine bottle Christmas trees exist and are easy (and really fun) to DIY. While a full Douglas Fir may be classic, think of all the compliments you'll get with this wine bottle tree. Sure, it may sound tacky, but once you put it together, there's no doubt you'll make it a part of your annual Christmas decorations.

How to Make a DIY Wine Bottle Christmas Tree

The hardest part about making this DIY tree this holiday season is finding enough empty bottles to use in the tree. Your best bet is to either save the bottles you've drank from the wine rack for an entire year or invite all your wine lover friends over and pop as many bottles of wine as you can handle. Other than that you'll need a tiered bottle drying rack (which can be found below) and some pre-lit Christmas string lights.

Putting up the boozy holiday tree is easier than installing an artificial Christmas tree. Simply add the empty glass bottles to the holder and decorate with clear lights and a festive topper. That's it! You can add on a Christmas Wreath or your favorite holiday decorations to jazz up the bottles, but we prefer the simplistic look. You already worked hard drinking your favorite wine, no need to tire you out anymore.

Make a Wine Bottle Craft

Already have a tree? Why not decorate the house with a few wine bottle crafts that only require 1 bottle of wine. Grab yourself a battery-operated string of mini lights and place them in the wine bottle (or even beer bottle!) and use it as a centerpiece on your holiday dinner table.

Placing twinkling lights or fairy lights inside clean bottles of wine make gun holiday decor or even upcycled holiday gifts. You can even buy these Xmas home decor on Etsy.

Simple and refined, drinking wine and making holiday crafts have never been so much fun.

