All aboard the Grapevine Wine Train! If you haven't visited Grapevine, Texas, the Christmas Capitol of Texas, you are missing out on one of the most festive cities in the Lone Star State. Located in the middle of Dallas and Fort Worth, Grapevine, Texas is the home of numerous wineries, a historic downtown, and of course, the famous Grapevine Vintage Railroad.

When the lights start twinkling over the main street, you know it's the holiday season. With over 1,400 different Christmas events (yes, that wasn't a typo, there are over 1,400 holiday events in the span of 40 days), there's bound to be a few activities that pop out to you.

The Grapevine Christmas Wine Train

One of our favorite Christmastime activities is the train rides by Grapevine Vintage Railroad. Located on S. Main, this 1920s Victorian coach takes trips around the historic Cotton Belt Route running from Grapevine to the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The restored trains, "Puffy," an 1896 steam locomotive and "Vinny," a 1953 GP-7 diesel locomotive provide rides year-round, however, once the holiday season begins, the trains chug in the holidays with special events like the North Pole Express presented by Great Wolf Lodge and our adult favorite: the Christmas Wine Trains.

At $45 dollars a person, this excursion is the perfect way to start off the holidays. Sit down in the comfortable coach and enjoy two complimentary glasses of fine wine in your very own souvenir wine glass. Sit back and relax as heavy hors-d'oeuvres and desserts are passed around as you look out the window at the moving landscape.

This one-of-a-kind wine tasting features some of the best wines from local Grapevine winery tasting rooms. Sip on your favorite glass while listening to holiday music played by a live jazz band. It's a wine tasting event all your friends will talk about.

This truly unique experience is one you don't want to miss! Please make note that every passenger must be over 21 to board the wine train.

The North Pole Express for the Family

If riding the train as a family seems more like your style, then the North Pole Express is the event for you. Dress up in your favorite pajamas, grab a mug of hot cocoa and begin your journey at the Historic Cotten Belt Depot platform. As the train leaves the station, take part in singing traditional Christmas tunes as well as receiving a magical silver bell from Mrs.Claus.

The train makes its stop at the North Pole where a Christmas Tree Forest welcomes you along with Santa himself. Indulge on Chocolate Snow Milk in a memory mug and take a complimentary family photo with Santa.

Both events require you to purchase tickets ahead of time for this railroad travel experience. And don't forget to check out the Annual jazz wine train and Day Out With Thomas events in the spring.

