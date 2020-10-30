Success in the kitchen depends on many factors, but one that cannot be denied is the quality of your bakeware. Even the most talented baker can't make a delicious bundt cake without a good bundt cake pan, as a dish's texture is often highly affected by the material and quality of the pan it cooks in. Here are ten Wilton cake pans that will diversify your cooking and baking repertoire with their many shapes, sizes and uses!

1. Wilton Aluminum Round Cake Pans

This double set of 8-inch round pans is ideal for making layered cakes. The aluminum used ensures that cakes are heated evenly throughout the baking process, resulting in uniformly cooked baked goods with perfect texture. These create an excellent size to fit leftovers in your basic cake tin, and the 2-inch depth is great for making birthday cakes with high layers.

2. Wilton Aluminum Round Cake Pan

This 8 x 3 inch Wilton basic is made for the classic round cake, with generous 3-inch depth and wide rims to make it easier to transport no matter how heavy your batter is. Strong aluminum material ensures uniform heating throughout and durability for years to come.

3. Wilton Round Layer Cake Pans Set

This 4-piece set is another classic for making layer cakes, four 8-inches pieces allowing for more variability and creativity than the basic 2-piece set. One cake mix fits in all pans, making it easy to make a rainbow or gradual ombre cake with these quality pans! Keep layers together with buttercream or chocolate frosting to make it extra delicious.

4. Wilton Round Cake Pans, 4 Piece Set

Another 4-piece set, these have a full 3 inches of depth and are excellent for creating higher cakes. Pieces are 6-inch, 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch, great for making layer cakes with multiple tiers. Bring the best cake to the party with these four layers!

5. Wilton Non-Stick Oblong Cake Pan

This Wilton pan is a classic size and shape, as many brownie, cake and casserole recipes call for a 9 x 13 inch pan. Make multiple recipes at once with these two durable pans!

6. Wilton Premium Non-Stick Fluted Tube Pan

Great for a ring cake as aesthetically pleasing as it is delicious, this 9-inch pan will really open up your options in the kitchen. You can also make monkey bread or even roast a chicken in this versatile, dishwasher safe bundt pan! The handles are made extra wide for simple and easy transport.

7. Wilton Aluminum Quarter Sheet Cake Pan

This 9 x 13 inch Wilton sheet pan is ideal for use as a cookie sheet, along with being great for entrees or desserts. Its aluminum material is made to produce even heating throughout the dish. These last through years of recipes and use, and their 2-inch depth allows for higher cakes or more robust casseroles if desired!

8. Wilton Non-Stick Covered Oblong Baking Pan with Lids

These classic 9 x 13 inch pans are made with steel for durability, finished off with non-stick coating for easy cleanup. Make casseroles or desserts in these Wilton non-stick pans, and then use their perfectly fitted lids to transport them with no mess or need for a Tupperware container!

9. Wilton Performance Pans Square Cake Pans Set

This unique cake pan set is for square cakes, a fun way to change it up with your desserts! Aluminum material ensures even heating and great texture no matter the recipe, and cake decorating is made easy with these multi-size layers. Pans are 8-inch, 12-inch and 16-inch in size, perfect for versatility in cake baking!

10. Wilton Mini Fluted Tube Pan

This mini fluted tube pan has 12 cavities, meaning that you can make multiple kinds of ring cakes at once, each the perfect size for a individual sweet snack. Almost as if a muffin pan and a flute pan joined forces, this mini cake pan adds a whole new host of options to your baking!

