This Mask Will Bring Lots of Compliments (And Laughs) From Wine Lovers

Make your dinner reservations ladies, because I found the perfect face mask to wear to your favorite restaurant. The "will remove for wine" mask is too cute, and we need it now. I'm totally ditching my boring neck gaiter for this mask. I think waiters will find it funny too.

Even if you're enjoying wine and dinner outside these days, a mask is required to go to (most) restaurants. Next time you're out on the town to enjoy wine and a charcuterie board with your closest friends, show up in this goofy face cover.

It's the perfect gift for a wine lover, plus, you can never have enough masks these days. If you buy reusable masks, you know that it can be difficult to have a clean mask ready to go once you're behind on laundry. Add this washable mask to your Amazon wishlist today.

Keep in mind that the adult face mask is not for medical-grade use. However, the funny face mask will suffice for most businesses that require a mask. (For more information on face masks and dust masks, visit the CDC.)

The reusable face mask has positive Amazon ratings. One customer gave the machine-washable mask five stars and wrote, "Lots of giggles with this mask!" She also said it was a fun way to stay safe.

Absolutely! Plus, the pricing isn't bad at all. The $19 mask has adjustable ear loops and is Amazon Prime-eligible, which means the delivery date is two business days (or less).

Here's another washable face mask with the funny saying on it. I love the addition of the flamingos! They're so cute. Even while social distancing, you'll probably receive some compliments from onlookers. I'm always complimenting peoples' custom face masks.

For unisex funny face masks, filter pockets, and ear straps, visit Amazon.

