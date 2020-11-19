If you hunt, or if you know someone who hunts, you know exactly where to get your wild game meat. You might also be lucky enough to be close enough to a specialty store that sells harder-to-find foods. You could also check out your local farmers' market, especially if you have one that runs late fall and into winter.

Or, like so many things these days, the internet has you covered for all types of wild game meat. As we get ready for the holidays, wild game makes a great gift for an adventurous chef or eater in your life. Just make sure you check shipping times and costs if you want it there by the holidays. Once you've decided on your source, check out some of our recipes for venison and other wild game.

Where To Buy Wild Game Meat Online

Here are 10 online stores where you can find wild game meat, plus a bonus list for finding wild game jerky.

Texas-based Broken Arrow Ranch started off as a wild game meat whole seller for restaurants, but in 2007 they started shipping smaller orders to individuals. The company notes that they rely on a field-harvest process and pay ranchers fairly for every pound of meat they harvest from free-roaming herds. The company offers wild venison and wild boar, along with Bandera quail and Dorper lamb. They also offer pet products with natural, free-range venison for pet food and pet treats.

D'Artagnan is a supplier to high-end chefs and grocery stores, but you can buy directly from the company online. They have a wide variety of wild game and poultry, plus caviar and charcuterie. One of their best sellers is the wild game sausage sampler, which would make an excellent gift (and a gift for yourself totally counts).

Fossil Farms works with independently owned farms and ranches to provide healthy and sustainable alternatives to conventionally raised meat. The company founders started with an ostrich farm in New Jersey in 1997 and have expanded offer an impressive selection of wild game. In addition to bison, venison, elk and wild boar, you'll find antelope, yak, emu, kangaroo, alligator, and camel. They also carry Berkshire pork and Piedmontese beef.

This Wyoming-based company is focused on building a sustainable food system, so they raise their buffalo on the open range and work to preserve grasslands for future generations at the same time. Since 1947, they've specialized in buffalo and elk. Today, some of their most popular products are the elk frenched rack, whole elk tenderloins, buffalo filet mignon, and buffalo burgers. They also sell hot dogs, bratwurst and Italian sausage made from buffalo.

This Canadian company specializes in bison, but also ships elk, wild boar, venison and ostrich to anywhere in North America. The bison are raised in a clean and natural environment without the use of any chemicals, hormones or steroids. They sell bison medallions and burgers, along with wild boar bacon and ribs.

South Dakota-based Prairie Harvest Specialty Foods sells to both restaurants and individuals through their online store. In addition to wild game birds, venison, elk and buffalo, you can find rabbit, duck and South Dakota goose.

Steaks and Game promise the freshest cuts of prime beef, wild game meat and fowl from the best ranches in the world, including rare game. They sell alligator, ostrich, kangaroo, and antelope. You can also find wild game sausage and a variety of wagyu beef.

MacFarlane Pheasants is the largest pheasant farm in North America. This Wisconsin farm offers the game bird year-round, along with other game meats in their online store. They also have a great list of recipes online if you need some inspiration.

Cavendish Game Birds was started in 1988 with the goal of providing local kitchens with fresh game birds and quail eggs. In 2013, they added a heritage pig program. Today, you can buy antibiotic-free quail, pheasant and pork from the Vermont farm.

Manchester Farms is the oldest quail farm in the United States; they've been raising quail since the 1970s. You can buy combo packs of boneless, bone-in and quail legs (along with bacon-wrapped quail breast, which sounds amazing).

Wild game meat preserved as jerky

If cooking wild game meat isn't your thing, but you'd still like to try it, several of the companies above also sell wild game jerky. Otherwise, look for brands like Mountain America Jerky, Blue Ox or Hunter's Reserve.

