If you're sick of having the same old sugar cookies for the holidays every year, Nabisco has a treat for you: white fudge covered Oreos. Sound promising? Well, the good news is, these Oreo cookies are already in stock at many grocery stores or retailers like Walmart or available online via Amazon.

What Are White Fudge Covered Oreos?

In this case, we aren't talking about the regular Oreo chocolate sandwich cookies that you buy yourself and then bring home, only to add white chocolate or fudge to them later, as fun as that activity sounds.

These limited-edition Oreo cookies are a special treat offered by the company around the holidays and are currently available for you to purchase and enjoy. Oreo promises these cookies are "dipped in rich white fudge" and they still offer the same delicious creme on the inside that fans of the iconic cookie are used to.

What's in the White Fudge Covered Oreos?

These Oreos are not wildly different from the regular kind when it comes to ingredients. They have sugar, unbleached enriched flour, both palm oil and palm kernel oil, cocoa that's been processed with alkali, baking soda, high fructose corn syrup, nonfat milk, whey, milkfat, salt, soy lecithin, riboflavin, whey protein concentrate, artificial flavor and color, chocolate, and all sorts of other ingredients. Basically, anyone with food allergy issues or a dietary restraint like lactose intolerance might want to check the label before buying these sweet treats during a Black Friday shopping spree.

As fun as it can be to make and decorate regular Christmas cookies, we're interested in trying out these cookies for the holidays this year. There's no rule against having both, plus some marshmallow treats, chocolate chip cookies, and peanut butter blossom cookies all on the same dessert table, right?

