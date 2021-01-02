Ew. Initially, white bell peppers don't sound like anything that intense. They're just another form of sweet pepper, right? Not creepy at all. Except they really, really are. If you take one look at a pile of white bell peppers, you'll see quickly that they look eerily like human teeth. Yikes!

But despite their creepy look, these bell peppers are a great choice for cultivating, planting, and eating or cooking with. If you like to grow pepper plants and have already mastered red peppers, green peppers, and other sweet or hot peppers, these sweet bell peppers are not a bad choice.

What Are White Bell Peppers?

The white peppers are "a translucent white to pale yellow colored bell pepper with a crisp, sweet flavor," Urban Farmer reported. The outlet noted the pepper variety "produces an abundance of white bell fruits," and that their botanical name is actually Capsicum annuum. They take 10 to 21 days to reach germination and 85 days to reach maturity.

"Many white bell pepper cultivars are heirloom varieties," Specialty Produce reported, adding that the peppers are fairly rare. They are open-pollinated and fairly easy to grow, leading to their favorability among home gardeners and small farms, the outlet noted.

Seed Needs noted that the origin of these bell peppers is difficult to pinpoint, but, "most bell peppers have historically been mapped to South America." They can be annuals or perennials depending on where they are grown, and the plants are easily grown from pepper seeds.

If you're looking for a new veggie to grow in your home garden, it seems like white bell peppers are a good option. They're a great source of vitamin C and contain vitamins A and as well as fiber, manganese, potassium, and more.

But when they ripen, just be prepared that these peppers look startlingly like human teeth. Once you get over that, they're probably delicious?

