Laurel, Mississippi: The Small Town Where HGTV's 'Home Town' is Filmed

Drive down the small-town streets of downtown Laurel, Mississippi and you'll probably stumble upon quite a few houses that were remodeled with the help of Ben Napier and Erin Napier of the hit HGTV show Home Town. Now on its fourth season, HGTV's Home Town follows the husband and wife team as they renovate historic homes in the town of Laurel into dream homes. It also happens to be the town where Home Town is Filmed.



Recently the HGTV announced a new show is on the horizon. The HGTV stars are hitting the road and traveling to Wetumpka, Alabama (Population: 8,278) to renovate a small southern city. Along with a team of renovation pros, the new television show Home Town Takeover will renovate some historic houses as well as some locally grown businesses and historic treasures unique to the small-town life community. The six-part home renovation docu-series is set to premiere on HGTV in 2021.

Who are Erin & Ben Napier?

College sweethearts who attended Ole Miss, Erin and her husband Ben were running a stationery company when a tv show producer reached out after seeing an Instagram post. Interested in showing off their hometown of Laurel, Ben, a woodworker and craftsman and Erin, a designer, and artist, accepted the offer to host a home improvement show.

The couple owns Laurel Mercantile and loves to spend time with their first child, Helen, who was born in 2018.

Where is Home Town Filmed?

The City Beautiful, Laurel, Mississippi is the filming location of the HGTV series, Home Town. Known as the "Yellow Pine Capital of the World." the 18,000 person town was incorporated in 1882 as sawmills fueled the economy.

Laurel, Mississippi is located in Jones County, 35 minutes from Hattiesburg, and two hours from New Orleans.

Notable people in the town include Lance Bass from N'Sync, actor Tom Lester, and actress Parker Posey.

Home Town on HGTV and Discovery +

Season five of the renovation show is in the works for the new year. Until the new season premieres, watch older episodes of the hit series on Discovery +, a new streaming platform. Who knows, it might inspire you to makeover your own home this year!

adsense ad