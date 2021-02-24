There are a whole lot of candy bars out there, but none with quite as memorable a name as Whatchamacallit. While it might not seem as popular as it used to be, the Hershey crisped rice candy bar is still around, and you can buy the Whatchamacallit candy bar online or in candy stores even now. Let's learn a little more about this delicious chocolate bar treat.

What is the Whatchamacallit?

The beloved chocolate candy bar from the Hershey company was first introduced in 1978, and the name was chosen from a list of hundreds of different choices, according to the Hershey's website.

"From 1978 to 1987, Whatchamacallit consisted of a bar of peanut-flavored crisp that utilized peanut butter as the flavoring agent, coated in a thin layer of chocolate," Wikipedia notes. However, in 1987, a layer of caramel was added with the chocolate coating, giving it a slightly chewy texture along with the crisp rice flavor fans already loved.

A Whatchamacallit bar includes sugar, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil (palm kernel oil, coconut oil, soybean oil), rice flour, vegetable oil (palm oil, palm kernel oil, shea oil, sunflower oil, safflower oil), partially defatted peanuts, chocolate, nonfat milk, and corn syrup solids.

Smart Label reports that each bar also includes less than two percent of dairy butter, whey, salt, mono and diglycerides, malt extract, molasses, lecithin, vanillin, and disodium phosphate. So if you're looking to avoid any of those ingredients, steer clear of any of the Whatchamacallit bars.

If this was one of your favorite candy bars as a kid, you're in luck, because it's still around! But for whatever reason, Hershey now runs fewer ads for the sweet treat, Wikipedia says. But no matter...if you'd rather go back to an old favorite rather than try a new candy bar, Whatchamacallit will be there waiting for you.

