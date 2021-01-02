Whataburger is back with a brand new YETI! Get excited Texas (and Texans who now call another state home), you can now buy a Whataburger YETI Tumbler that's 10-oz. Don't get me wrong, we love the 30-oz Whataburger YETI, but the lowball is perfect for serving hot chocolate and marshmallows.

The 10-oz stainless steel YETI Rambler will also make a great coffee cup! You can find the YETI Rambler Lowball on Amazon for only $29.99. Get yours before they're gone, Texas! The holidays will be here before you know it, and this rambler is the perfect gift for Whataburger fans.

Double-wall vacuum insulated

​Perfect drinkware for burger lovers

Magslider lid on 20-oz lowball

The YETI cup has a double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. It's not dishwasher safe, so hand-washing is recommended. You don't want to ruin those famous orange and white stripes. I can't wait to get my YETI!

You shouldn't have any problems fitting this stainless steel tumbler cup into your cupholders. Make your morning cup of coffee, and head out the door! Be sure to stop by Whataburger for a honey butter chicken biscuit. It's the ultimate breakfast duo.

As cute as this 10-oz mug is, you might be looking for something bigger. This YETI Rambler Tumbler can hold 30-oz of your favorite drink. (Dr Pepper, of course.) You can find the 30-oz tumbler on Amazon today for only $45.99. Amazon customers are amazed by how much it looks like the styrofoam Whataburger cups!

If you love these cups, then you're going to love these Whataburger decals and stickers. You can make a budget-friendly Whataburger-inspired rambler tumbler cup at home. For more Whataburger gift ideas, check out our must-have Whataburger staples you can order from Amazon.

This post was originally published on September 10, 2020.

