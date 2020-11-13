Here in Texas, there are two kinds of ketchup. Fancy and spicy. We're not too worried about the ketchup brand we pick up at the grocery store, but when it comes to Whataburger, we're picky. If you're a spicy ketchup person, then you need the Whataburger Spicy Ketchup YETI.

Whataburger Fancy Ketchup will always hold a special place in my heart, but there's something about that spicy ketchup. Texans, you understand. Only Whataburger can make one of the most famous condiments spicy and make it taste just as good as the original.

You can find the YETI rambler on Amazon. The stainless steel YETI rambler will keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. It's only $34.99, which isn't bad at all. It's also dishwasher safe!

I can't wait to get mine and show it off. Anyone who knows me knows that I'm always down for a Whataburger. (The roadmap to my heart is remembering my Whataburger order by heart.)

Prefer the original ketchup? Then check out this "I'm so fancy" YETI. The 20oz Whataburger YETI cup will be your go-to YETI tumbler for coffee, water, and even Dr Pepper. Every Whataburger lover is going to love this year-round gift.

If you're gifting this to a friend, be sure to give them the gift of having our favorite fast food fixings at home. Amazon has Whataburger pancake mix, ketchup, mustard, jalapeno ranch, and more. (You can never have too much Whataburger ketchup.)

I love the spicy ketchup YETI, but nothing beats the Whataburger YETI that looks exactly like a Whataburger restaurant's styrofoam cup. Amazon customers are impressed with the design.

A customer compared his Whataburger cup to the YETI and said it looks identical. Your Whataburger taquito and honey butter chicken biscuit lovin' friends and family need this YETI to keep their drinks ice-cold this summer. For more Whataburger gifts, check out Amazon and the Whataburger website.

This post was originally published on June 10, 2020.

