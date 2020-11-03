If you were to ask me, "what time is brunch?" I would say that brunch is an innovation of mankind, one that cannot be truly defined. In my mind, brunch is whatever and whenever you want it to be. You can wake up early and have brunch before 10 am, or you can sleep in and still have brunch when you wake up at 2 pm. In fact, in many cities across the United States, cafes serve all-day brunch. This is the magic and beauty of brunch-it will be there for you when you need it.

But Really, What Time is Brunch?

Although I prefer my whimsical interpretation of brunch time, it turns out there are some rules surrounding brunch hours. The general consensus is that brunch happens between 11 am and 4 pm. If you're eating before 11 am, it's considered breakfast, and if you eat after 4 pm, you're eating some in-between meal, or possibly an early dinner. Brunch is a combination of breakfast and lunch, and it typically happens on Saturday or Sunday morning.

Now that we know what time brunch is, its important to note that a staple of a classic brunch is the abundance of alcoholic beverages on the table. Maybe you're sharing a pitcher of mimosas or sipping on a bloody mary. If you're not quite ready to start drinking (maybe you did enough of that on Saturday night), orange juice and coffee are also popular choices.

More Important than the Time of Brunch...

Is the food! The typical brunch menu has a wide variety of breakfast foods, catering to different brunch preferences. For the egg-centered folk, there are often plenty of egg dishes. A traditional brunch menu will have omelettes galore, eggs benedict with hollandaise sauce, scrambled eggs, and maybe even a quiche. As a side, there might be the option for crispy potatoes or bread with butter and marmalade. No matter what time you eat brunch, you really can't go wrong!

If you're more interested in the sweeter side of things, French toast and waffles might be more up your alley. And we can't forget about pancakes! One of the best aspects of brunch is that there is something for everyone. Bagels with cream cheese and smoked salmon are another great way to start your day, and there are usually lunch items as well, in case you're hankering for a sandwich or another lunch food.

The best way to "do brunch" is to go with a couple good friends and use Sunday brunch as a time for laughter and indulgence, no matter what time it is. Brunch is more than just a meal, it's an experience. If you do it right, afterward you should be walking out of your favorite brunch spot, blinking in the bright sunlight in the early afternoon, extremely full and a little bit tipsy. You should be full of reserves to take on the work week ahead, where your memories of mimosas and fun times had will get you through to next weekend.

