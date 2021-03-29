If it's not a Sunday where you are craving Chick-Fil-A, it's always an early afternoon where you're too late to make it in time for their breakfast. Why Chick-Fil-A, must you stop serving breakfast so early?

CFA's breakfast may just be better than anything else on their menu. You can definitely beg to differ, seeing as everything on their menu is great. But many will say that popping into their long drive-thru line in the morning is totally worth the longer commute to work. Then why do they not serve it all day? Read on to see why and what time Chick-Fil-A stops serving breakfast.

Chick-Fil-A's Breakfast Menu And Serving Hours

There's nothing like an order of chick-n-minis, side of hash browns, and some coffee. Literally, there's nothing like the chick-n-minis. Other fast food restaurants serve some form of a fried chicken breakfast sandwich, but Chick-Fil-A's chick-n-minis (essentially chicken nuggets sandwiches) are so easy to eat. Not to mention, the yeast rolls have just the right amount of butter on them.

If you want to take it up a notch, you can just order a full chicken biscuit, also available with their spicy chicken. And as if CFA breakfast items weren't already oh so delicious, clearly, a few years ago they introduced new menu items. Have you had their hash brown scramble burrito or bowl? Both are solid choices.

So why choose to only do a limited time frame? When you are a CFA that's cranking out fried chicken like they do, there just isn't enough supplies and space to give the people what they want. "Stores only get limited supplies of breakfast, so by the time 10:30 comes around usually most stores are done and have barely nothing left," CFA worker Madison Gann shared.

Former cashier and kitchen worker, Mikayla Eckel Cifrese also added that the kitchen is just too small to be able to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner all day. "The breakfast items are cooked in different types of trays and pans and there isn't enough room to have the breakfast trays and pans out as well as the lunch/dinner ones. We would struggle to keep up with the rush without losing space in the fryers and heaters for breakfast stuff."

There you have it. You most likely won't get all day breakfast at CFA and for now, you'll just have to get up early with the rest of 'em. What time does Chick-Fil-A stop serving breakfast? They run from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m, and are closed on Sundays. It's always best to check you local establishments because some CFA's are known to keep their crispy hash browns frying till 11 a.m.

​Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Menu Hack

Not a breakfast person? Did you know will let you order from the lunch and dinner menu during Chick-Fil-A breakfast hours? Fast-food chains usually don't let you steer away from their rules like that, but CFA doesn't mind.

In fact, it takes them an extra 15 minutes to prepare those items for you (they'll share in person). So if you want to go ahead and grab a chicken sandwich and waffle fries to enjoy at a later time in the day, go ahead!

You might as well throw in a milkshake into your order. Maybe balance it out with a fruit cup. There's no restaurant chain like CFA.

adsense ad