Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular fast food restaurants, with legions of loyal fans. Chick-fil-A secret menu items are really more of an open secret (just check social media), and it's certainly no secret that Chick-fil-A employees will bend over backwards to make any customer happy. If you ask for something like a special drink - say an Arnold Palmer - employees will mix a cup with half iced tea and half lemonade with no questions asked. But there are some Chick-fil-A hacks that come straight from those employees, and we think you might want to try some of them.

We know some of the most popular menu items picked up every day in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru. (Okay, honestly, it's all of it. We love every single thing on the menu. Who could choose between the crispy waffle fries and the chicken strips and the spicy chicken sandwich and the milkshakes?) But what about the people behind the food?

Chick-fil-A's Chicken Wire looked into restaurants in L.A. and Atlanta to gain a behind-the-counter look at food hacks and favorite meals at the fast food chain. They wanted to know what Chick-fil-A team members order, as well as their insider tips. Below are five food hacks at Chick-fil-A that are sure to make your taste buds happy.

1. Best Savory Breakfast: Egg White Grill

Menu Hack: Add strawberry jelly.

Protein is an important macronutrient for most active humans. The Chick-fil-A team members interviewed don't disagree, citing the Egg White Grill as the best breakfast. It's easy to grab on-the-go, is packed with flavor, and also has a whopping 25 grams of valuable protein.

Want to take that relatively healthy breakfast, add some sugar, and make it a whole new monster? One employee suggests adding strawberry jelly as an insider tip.

2. Best Sweet Breakfast: Greek Yogurt Parfait

Menu Hack: Add chocolate chip cookie crumbs.

Want some real sweet in your morning, not just jelly on a savory sandwich? Employees suggest the Greek Yogurt Parfait. The insider tip on this one is to add in chocolate cookie crumbs and some granola. Does your sweet tooth ache yet?

3. Best Quick Lunch: Chicken Nuggets

Menu Hack: Mix BBQ and honey mustard sauces.

Lunch, without question, is the busiest time to be a Chick-fil-A employee. Chicken Nuggets not only taste great, but they'll also sustain you through the midday rush. Plus, this is an entree that is super easy to eat and easy to hack when you get your favorite dipping sauce. Go with something like zesty buffalo sauce or mix 'em up.

4. Best Protein-Packed Lunch: Original Chicken Sandwich

Menu Hack: Add pepper jack cheese.

The original Chick-fil-A Sandwich is another good option at noon. Have you ever added pepper jack cheese to the fried chicken breast? Team members say it's the bee's knees. (We're glad it's not the bee's cheese because, well, that'd just be confusing.)

5. The Best Way to End the Day: Frosted Coffee

Menu Hack: Add whipped cream.

How do Chick-fil-A team members end the day? Some end it with more protein, grabbing some Grilled Nuggets.

Others like something more refreshing like the Frosted Coffee. Feeling brave? Add whipped cream to that frosted coffee and ice cream treat, for a Chick-fil-A hack that turns the drink into a proper dessert.

