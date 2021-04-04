These aren't your average Pop-Tart flavors. There have been some very weird Pop-Tart flavors from the Kellogg Company over the years, and they're certainly quite different from the usual suspects like Cherry, S'mores, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts.

We would say people should never try these weird Pop-Tart flavors, but we're also aware there are plenty of adventurous eaters out there who are willing to try anything. And who knows? Maybe some of these unique flavors of toaster pastries would actually be tasty to some people.

Let's take a look at some of the oddest choices of Pop-Tarts available now or that have been on offer in the past. You may be able to find many of them on Amazon or different flavors in your local grocery store, but some are limited edition and not available to try.

Odd Pop-Tart Flavors

1. Watermelon

Described by Food and Wine as tasting "like a watermelon Jolly Rancher with dry crackers." Yuck.

2. Root Beer

Why would you want a breakfast pastry that tastes like...soda?

3. Peanut Butter & Jelly Strawberry

It's not even regular jelly!

4. Orange Crush

Again with the soda? Why not just eat an orange with your brunch?

5. Blue Raspberry

Like...a slushie? Ew.

6. Jolly Rancher Cherry

There is already a regular fake cherry flavor option when it comes to Pop-Tarts, did they have to make a Jolly Rancher one too?

7. Vanilla Latte

Just drink a latte. Or, dip one of these in a latte to make it even better.

8. Unfrosted Blueberry

OK, this one isn't weird so much as it is lame. Where's the frosting? That would make it infinitely better.

9. Lemon Groove Pink Lemonade

The Pop-Tarts website advertises this one as being "perfectly balanced sweet and sour with bold citrus notes," but honestly, it's doing too much. I want breakfast, not lemonade!

10. Frosted Crisp Apple

There are plenty of apple-flavored pastries out there. Those might be a better bet for your breakfast.

11. Wild Grape

These looked like something a zombie would bake. Just make it purple and go!

There are lots of other Kellogg's Pop-Tarts flavors that are often listed as being weird, but we don't agree that they're that odd or should never be tasted. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts, Chocolate Fudge Pop-Tarts, Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts, and different Dunkin Donuts flavored ones are included on some lists, but we think they sound delicious! The same goes for ones like Hot Fudge Sundae, Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts, Red Velvet, Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts, and Wild Berry, but those don't seem that bad to us.

Of course, you can always DIY your own Pop-Tarts at home, if you'd prefer to whip up your own Unfrosted Strawberry or Raspberry Pop-Tarts. And of course, there are new Pop-Tarts all the time, so things could only get weirder from here!

