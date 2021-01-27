Nope, those aren't headphones! That's a wearable fan. I know, they look a tad goofy, but you won't be worrying about that when you think back to all the times you almost passed out from the heat. Forget new gloves and shovels, gardeners want wearable fans for spring and summertime gardening.

You can wear all the breathable clothing and sun hats you want, but nothing beats having cool wind on your face while you're outdoors. Not only are these fans great for gardening, but you'll be able to enjoy them while walking, at sporting events, and more. If you're from Texas, you definitely need one.

Best Wearable Fans

