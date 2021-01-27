Nope, those aren't headphones! That's a wearable fan. I know, they look a tad goofy, but you won't be worrying about that when you think back to all the times you almost passed out from the heat. Forget new gloves and shovels, gardeners want wearable fans for spring and summertime gardening.
You can wear all the breathable clothing and sun hats you want, but nothing beats having cool wind on your face while you're outdoors. Not only are these fans great for gardening, but you'll be able to enjoy them while walking, at sporting events, and more. If you're from Texas, you definitely need one.
Best Wearable Fans
1. The Quiet Wearable Portable Fan
Hammacher Schlemmer's wearable fan is pricey compared to options on Amazon, but it's worth every penny. It's perfect for working out, landscaping, or combating hot flashes.
The $60 fan sits comfortably on your neck and can be angled to target your face, neck, or chest. It has three speeds and can be powered for 7 hours on low and 2.5 hours on high. It comes with a USB cable for charging.
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "This was a life saver for me cutting my grass and on my daily walking routine."
2. Neck Fan, XINBAOHONG Portable USB Rechargeable LED Fan Headphone Design Hand Free Personal Fan Wearable Cooler Fan with Dual Wind Head for Traveling Outdoor Office (black)
For $12, you can get a mini cooling fan from Amazon. This pick is Amazon's Choice for wearable fans. The personal cooling fan has a 4.4-star rating and uses a USB charging cable as well. There are three fan speeds with powerful wind! The high-quality fan isn't bulky, so I'd say this is a great option for outdoor events.
You probably don't want to pack any bulky gadgets for sporting events.
3. Hands Free Portable Neck Fan - Rechargeable Mini USB Personal Fan Battery Operated with 3 Level Air Flow, 7 LED lights for Home Office Travel Indoor Outdoor (Black)
This rechargeable fan is under $12 and is perfect for offices and spaces that lack air conditioning. It's powered by a lithium battery, which means you'll also use a USB cable to recharge it. (Be sure to keep up with your charger!)
The portable air conditioning fan has a 4.5-star rating. Check out this review from Lynn.
4. Portable Hanging Neck Sports Fan - Hands Free USB Rechargeable Personal Wearable Neckband Fan Battery Operated with 3 Level Air Flow Headphone Design Cooling Head Fan Mini Necklace Fan for office
Here's another 'Amazon's Choice' product. Customers are raving about this fan's high-speed level. One customer even called it the best purchase of the year!
Charge it anywhere with the USB port.
5. Hands Free Neck Fan, BORKA Portable 360°Cooling Hanging Neck Fan Hands-Free USB Rechargeable Personal Mini Wearable Air Conditioner Fan for Sports Outdoor Travel Ultra-quiet Adjustable Wind 3 Speed, Air Cooler
BORKA's fan is priced at $47.99, but it could be priced high due to the ultra-quiet feature. If you work in an office, you may want to opt for this fan.
Use it for fishing, cooking, and more. We all know the kitchen gets hot once the oven is on! Especially during the summertime.
6. BLAUX Wearable Fan - Portable Neck Fan with Rechargeable Battery lasting up to 18 hours | Small Fan with Universal Neck Size | Mini Fan for Your Neck | Personal Neck Fan around Neck
This mini fan keeps happy customers cool for 18 hours! It's ultra-quiet and has terrific customer reviews.
7. Portable Hanging Neck Fan by HONGJING, USB Rechargeable Personal Hand Free Fan - Wearable Design Mini Cooler Neckband Fan for Outdoor Travel
This fan might be my favorite. I love the color, and there are built-in aromatherapy pads. I'm getting relaxed just thinking about it. You can fill the pads with essential oils for a relaxing scent while you rest on the couch or work in the garden.
I've never felt so prepared for a Texas summer.