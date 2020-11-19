Walmart Offers Free Thanksgiving Dinner to Shoppers This Year

It might seem like this holiday season might seem a little tighter than usual. The COVID-19 pandemic is surging once again and 12 million Americans are set to lose their unemployment insurance the day after Christmas. Families are scrambling to find ways to save money this year but thanks to Walmart, along with a few other brands such as Coca-Cola, Ibotta, Campbells, and Butterball, families won't have to choose between paying the gas bill or paying for Thanksgiving dinner groceries.

Walmart Offers Free Thanksgiving Dinner to Shoppers with Cash Back Deal

According to the Ibotta app, customers may receive cashback when purchasing the following Thanksgiving items.

Butterball Turkey Breast Roast

Offer valid for 100% cashback on all varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast, which includes a gravy packet. Also valid for $9.98 cashback on Butterball whole turkeys.

Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup

Offer valid on 10.5 oz can only.

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet

Offer valid for all 0.87-ounce package McCormick gravy packet flavors.

Great Value stuffing mix

Offer valid for all 6-ounce package Great Value Stuffing Mix flavors.

Great Value frozen green beans

Offer valid on Great Value Green Beans, 12-ounce bag.

Great Value cranberry sauce

Offer valid for all canned 14 oz Cranberry sauce varieties.

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes

Offer valid for all 8-ounce package Idahoan Mashed Potato flavors.

French's crispy onions

Offer valid on French's Original Crispy Fried Onions, 2.8-ounce package

2-liter bottle of Coke

Offer valid on 2 Liter bottles of Coca-Cola: Cherry Zero Sugar, Vanilla, Caffeine Free, Caffeine Free Zero Sugar, Original Taste & Zero Sugar.

How To Redeem Your Free Thanksgiving Meal

These cash-back offers are available while supplies last. To receive this free Thanksgiving dinner offer download Ibotta on your phone or the web browser extension. Shop in-store or order from Walmart.com for pickup or delivery. You can also link your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account to shop online with the browser extension. Follow the steps to redeem your cashback and you're done! Not only are you saving money but you are taking care of the Thanksgiving meal in a snap.

