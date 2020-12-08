Walmart and Sam's Club Are Selling At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kits

You can finally skip the drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites. Walmart is selling coronavirus testing kits at walmart.com. The at-home self-collectible COVID-19 and flu combo nasal swab test is available for $115. It takes about five minutes or less to collect a sample.

As someone who has used CVS drive-thru testing, I believe this option sounds much more efficient. Parking lots also remain full at emergency room testing locations. I once waited over five hours for a test. (Not fun at all.) These collection kits come in handy for those who have been in close contact with people infected with the virus but are asymptomatic.

How it Works

Complete a health screening. Once you set up a myLAB Box account, you'll receive a lab order. After you checkout, you'll receive a coupon sent to your email address. (The one you provided to [email protected]). Follow the instructions on how to redeem the coupon code. These steps are necessary before a kit can be shipped to you.

Your test kit(s) will be shipped via FedEx or UPS 2-day mail for all accounts completed by 11:00 AM CST Monday - Thursday.

Once the survey is completed, a physicians' order is generated if appropriate, and the purchase is complete.

This test has not been FDA cleared or approved, but it has been authorized by the FDA under a EUA for use.

It is not clear if these home COVID tests are available at Walmart stores or local retailers near you. However, you can choose to purchase a COVID-19 test online through Sam's Club as well. If you're not a fan of nasal swabs, you're in luck. Be sure to choose saliva as your method of sample. I'm sure healthcare providers are a bit overwhelmed. If I needed to get tested again, I think I'd go this route. (Plus, a saliva sample sounds much better than a nasal swab.)

Lori Flees, Senior Vice President and COO, of Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness says,

"As we continue to look for innovative ways to expand access to testing, Walmart is also learning from our drone delivery pilots of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits. This was a new way to provide additional, and contactless testing options in North Las Vegas, Nevada; Cheektowaga, New York; and currently in El Paso, Texas."

The COVID-19 pandemic is still an ongoing issue in the United States. Be sure to check out cdc.gov for updates and wear a mask when necessary.

adsense ad