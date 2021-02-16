One year ago there were only a handful of cases in the United States. Businesses were open, friends and families would give hugs, and masks weren't even a thought. None of us knew what the months ahead would bring, and the losses we would face due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter due to COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS Health.

At the time of reporting, over 52.8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States. At the beginning of the year, COVID-19 vaccinations were only available at specific sites making it difficult for healthcare workers and older Americans to receive their vaccines. However that all changes now with the federal government sending vaccine supplies to pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS Health, Rite Aid, and Kroger.

How To Get the Covid-19 Vaccine at Walgreens, CVS, and Kroger

According to Yahoo! Finance, the vaccine rollout is taking place after the Biden administration activated the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to enable a more wide-spread vaccine distribution to pharmacy chains across the nation.

The pharmacies will also be following the State and CDC eligibility for vaccine allocation.

The Following Chains are Offering COVIS-19 Vaccines

Walmart and Sam's Club Pharmacies

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in 22 states are getting federal vaccine allocations. States include Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Find information here.

Rite-Aid

Rite-Aid is receiving vaccine doses in five states and two municipal jurisdictions: California, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and its largest city, Philadelphia, and New York City

Find information here.

Walgreens

Walgreens is starting to give its first doses to healthcare workers, those over 65, and those with pre-existing conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shipping a limited supply of doses to Walgreens in Chicago and other parts of Illinois, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York and New York City, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. Use Walgreen's appointment scheduler to make your immunization appointment.

Find information here.

CVS Health

Available now, vaccination appointments can be scheduled for eligible people in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Walk-ins will not be available at the drugstores. Customers can sign up online or on the CVS pharmacy app.

Find information here.

Publix

Publix is currently taking appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals at 593 Publix pharmacies in 41 Florida counties. Last week the appointments filled up within the hour.

Find information here.

Costco

Costco is offering a limited number of Moderna vaccines at some locations in New York City, Oregon, Puerto Rico, and Washington.

Find information here.

Kroger

The grocery store is offering a limited supply in states such as Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The chain plans to offer vaccines at its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states.

Find information here.

Albertsons

Albertsons, which runs individual banners such as Vons, Safeway, ACME, and Jewel-Osco will be offering vaccines. Patients should check out the individual sites of the stores for availability.

Find information here.

Hy-Vee

The grocery store is offering doses of the vaccine at some of its in-store pharmacies in Iowa and South Dakota.

Find information here.

Meijer

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently being offered at select locations in Michigan as well as Illinois.

Find information here.

H-E-B

The Texas-based store is offering the vaccine at select pharmacies in Texas.

Find information here.

Ahold Delhaize

The chain, which owns Stop & Shop, is currently scheduling vaccines in New York and Massachusetts.

Find information here.

Southeastern Grocers

The chain started giving over 8,000 free vaccines to eligible customers at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Florida.

Find information here.

Acme Fresh Market

Acme Fresh Market is offering vaccination appointments at its pharmacies in Ohio.

Find information here.

Big Y

Big Y is offering appointments for vaccination in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Find information here.

Wegmans

The East-coast grocer is offering shots at some pharmacies in and Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Find information here.

Giant Eagle

The chain is offering the shot at stores in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Find information here.

