Sadly, the closest Waffle House location is about two hours away from where I live. Growing up, I remember going on family vacations and being able to experience a lot of fast-food chains, Waffle House being one of them. Knowing that we would be stopping at Waffle House totally made crazy family vacations a little more bearable! We would all meet up for an awesome breakfast before heading out on to the next adventure. Their all-day breakfast menu is comforting, hearty and inexpensive. Just what you need, right?

The first Waffle House opened up in 1955 in Avondale Estates, Georgia by two men, Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner. With over 2,000 locations, there are plenty of reasons why folks love this 24-hour breakfast chain. From the coffee to the hash browns to the omelets, there's something on the menu for everyone at any time of the day. And if breakfast isn't your thing, Waffles House even serves lunch and dinner on their full menu. Favorites like cheeseburgers, B.L.T sandwiches and cheesesteaks are on the menu.

To add to the reasons why we love the Waffle House menu, it turns out they have a secret menu that's actually not so secret. For the inside scoop, keep reading!

1. Double D's

This secret menu item is available at most Waffle House locations and is nothing but tasty and hearty. The plate is made up of a pair of hash browns, which are covered up by two sunny side up eggs. A simple dish, that's worth a spot on the secret menu.

2. Apple Cinnamon Waffles

For a twist on plain waffles, some Waffle House locations will offer this secret menu item. Apple cinnamon waffles are sweet and flavorful and complete any meal on a cozy day. Order with a side of bacon or sausage for a little salty flavor to balance out the sweetness.

3. Customized Sandwiches

If you want to change up your usual breakfast sandwich order, Waffle House will allow you to create your own sandwich. This customer came up with sausage, egg and cheese sandwich on raisin toast. Have fun and see what you can come up with!

4. The No-Power Menu

Waffle House is no stranger when it comes to feeding hungry people during natural disasters. Working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Waffle House restaurants have come up with a limited menu of comfort food favorites to help the community. The restaurant chain has limited menus based on the situation, including a no-power menu, a no-water menu, and two limited menus with a wider range of options that are deployed depending on customer volume. Some food items on the No-Power menu include anything you can cook on the grill (strips of bacon, cheeseburgers, hashbrowns) and canned drinks. The Waffle House secret menu is also cheaper when the community is going through a natural disaster.

oembed rumble video here

adsense ad