Waffle house is the place to go for dependably delicious breakfast food- from waffles to scrambled eggs to hash browns, they have all of your breakfast and brunch needs covered. If you've ever indulged yourself with a Waffle House omelette, you may have noticed how unaccountably delectable it was! Here's the secret to the famously fluffy Waffle House omelette.

Waffle House Omelettes

Waffle House was founded by Joe Rogers in Georgia back in 1955, and since then, it's been regarded as a haven of breakfast food. Breakfast aficionados agree that this beloved restaurant's omelettes are one of its best-kept secrets. How do they make them so very fluffy? Not to mention, you can have one whenever you like! Another well-known perk of Waffle House is that it's open 24/7, there to satisfy a craving for breakfast for dinner or a late-night snack.

Waffle House has plenty of options when it comes to its omelets. Go for the classic one with American cheese, choosing a side of grits, hash browns or tomatoes. Another popular menu item is the fiesta omelette, which features hickory-smoked ham, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, grilled onions and American cheese.

For those who are looking for lunch food, there are also sandwiches and hamburgers, which you can also enjoy as cheeseburgers. The garden salad is a healthy option, and the crispy hash brown bowls are hard to beat for a filling meal. Finish it off with a slice of southern pecan pie or triple chocolate pie!

How to Make a Waffle House Omelette

Back to the omelettes, we've figured out the secret by finding someone on the inside- a previous Waffle House chef. He says that the secret to making the perfectly fluffy Waffle House omelette is all about whipping the eggs. Waffle House uses an industrial-strength milkshake mixer to whip the eggs until as fluffy as can be. After putting them into the electric egg beater, the cook pours the beaten eggs into the pan.

Although most of us don't have access to a professional milkshake mixer, you can accomplish the same result at home with determination and standard kitchen equipment. Break your eggs into a large bowl that keeps them from spilling as you beat them. Use a whisk or a fork to whip the eggs continuously for a minute until frothy. Another option is to use a blender on medium for one minute.

Once your eggs are as frothy as can be, heat your pan on medium-high heat. Using vegetable oil or olive oil, allow your oil to heat up until ripples appear. Then, pour the beaten eggs into the pan. Allow the omelette to get firm, and then flip it. Leave it for 30 seconds without disturbing it, and then flip it back over. Allow your omelet to cook for another 30 seconds, placing the cheese on top. Then, fold the omelet to cover the cheese and take it off of the heat. Then enjoy your amazingly fluffy and delicious omelette.

For all the visual learners out there, here's a Waffle House copycat omelet tutorial:

To make this recipe your own, add in the veggies or cheese variations you prefer! Cheddar cheese always adds flavor or put in some pepper jack for a kick. You can make it low-calorie by taking out the yolks and making an egg white omelet. However, the most important part is making your eggs as fluffy as they are at Waffle House!

