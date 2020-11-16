It's been quite the year for Waffle House. Known as one of the top four disaster response corporations according to FEMA, Americans knew the coronavirus pandemic was bad when the restaurant chain shut down hundreds of locations at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. Slowly Waffle House restaurants opened back up with new safety precautions in place. Now, months later the scattered, smothered, and covered company is bringing the taste of their famous bacon and combining it with beer. If there was any year we needed this, it would be 2020.

Waffle House Partners with Oconee Brewing Company to Create Bacon & Kegs Brew

Partnering with the Oconee Brewing Company located in Greensboro, Georgia, the beer will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans or draft, which means you can grab growlers of this bacon beer to take home. The iconic beer is a 6.5% ABV and is dark red in color. According to the brewery, the Waffle House bacon brew will be in the taproom starting Friday, December 18. This means you won't be able to enjoy a Waffle House beer at your local dining room. For that, you'll have to visit the only Waffle House in the world that sells mugs of beer at the SunTrust Park baseball stadium in Atlanta.

"The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale. The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer," Oconee Brewing's Company's website states.

This is the first official beer for the company and the cans are designed by Brock Company Creative, bringing breakfast food items like bacon strips to life among the iconic restaurant sign. The can alone is worth the drive to the brewery!

