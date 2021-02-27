Does soft vanilla ice cream and smooth dark chocolate in wavy layers of deliciousness sound familiar to you? If so, you might remember the scrumptious, indulgent Viennetta ice cream cakes of the '80s and '90s. Although these are still a popular sweet treat across Europe, Viennetta ice cream cakes haven't been available in the United States since the 90's. However, in the best news of 2021 so far, it has been announced that Viennetta ice cream cakes are coming back!

Viennetta Ice Cream Cakes

Launched in 1982 by the British brand Wall's, Viennetta ice cream cakes are a delicacy throughout the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, along with Australia and New Zealand. They were brought to the United States under the Breyers brand and were available throughout the '80s and '90s, but these soft, chocolatey frozen treats eventually were discontinued.

Described as a "wavy frozen vanilla base between crispy, decadent chocolate layers in a unique cake shape that is perfectly portioned for an entire family to share," I can't think of anything that would improve a global pandemic more than this ice cream treat.

In a list of "25 New Frozen Treats for 2021," Wall's parent company Unilever announced that Viennetta ice cream cakes would return to the U.S., under the Good Humor brand. Good Humor then confirmed the return of this beloved ice cream treat in a press release that mentioned new flavors coming to their Klondike and Talenti brands.

Along with Viennetta, there will new Breyers, Magnum, Klondike, Popsicle, and Talenti products coming out! Peanut butter fans can look forward to Breyers REESE'S Peanut Butter Snack Cups, along with the Double Chocolate Brownie Batter flavor. As for dark chocolate lovers, there will also be new Magnum MINI Dark Chocolate Truffle Bar. However, while a new ice cream flavor or Klondike donut sounds great, nothing could be more exciting than a cake made with layers of ice cream and frozen chocolate.

Trying to explain to my wife that Viennetta is not just ice cream and that it is an elegant cake often served at the finest Royal banquets alongside Ferrero Rochers and Terry's chocolate oranges. — calum franklin (@chefcalum) November 18, 2020

Try This Delicacy For Yourself

In the UK, Viennetta is available in the classic vanilla flavor and a mint one. There is also an XXL version, allowing any ambitious Brit to purchase a giant ice cream loaf to share. In the U.S., however, only the classic size and flavor will return. Although a specific date hasn't been set, keep a lookout on your trips to the grocery store for this legendary sweet treat! You'll know it when you see it, and one bite will convert you into a true Viennetta ice cream fan.

adsense ad