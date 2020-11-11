oembed rumble video here

When was the last time you thanked a serviceman or servicewomen? While Veterans Day on Monday, November 11, is the national day of observance for those who have served our country, active-duty military members and veterans alike deserve recognition year-round. No matter where you stand, it is indeed the dedication and hard work of our military that has protected our right to basic freedoms. That's why it's such a treat to tell you about all of these deals available for veterans and active-duty military members this weekend. As always, it's best to check in with your nearest restaurant location to be sure they are observing these deals, as well.

This Veteran's Day due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most, if not all, locations do not require you to dine-in and the deal will be available for pick-up and takeout. Some locations are also extending their deals through the month of November.

2020 Veteran's Day Restaurant Deals

Golden Corral

Now through November 30, Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active-duty military and veterans. The cards can be used once through May 31 for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.

Chili's

Active military and veterans may visit participating locations and receive a free meal.

Chicken Salad Chick

Any veteran or active military service member that dines with Chicken Salad Chick will receive a free Chick Special and regular drink on Wednesday, November 11.

Bob Evan's

Free entree for active-duty service members and former military members from a special menu.

Denny's

Free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Wendy's

Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr Pepper beverage.

California Pizza Kitchen

Free meal from a special menu.

Logan's Roadhouse

Free meal between 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday from the American Roadhouse menu.

Cici's Pizza

Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and a coupon posted at www.cicis.com/veteransday.

Farmer Boys

Active-duty military personnel and veterans will receive a free Big Cheese cheeseburger on November 11.

IHOP

Active-duty military and retired military with ID will receive Red, White & Blue pancakes for free or a free breakfast combo on November 11.

Applebee's

Active-duty military and veterans have the choice of different entrées from a special menu free of charge on Veterans Day, November 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty military members will receive a small order of traditional or boneless wings with small fries, for free on Monday.

Cracker Barrel

With proof of military service, customers will receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. All 660 locations are participating.

Dunkin'



Customers with a valid military ID will receive a free doughnut of choice on November 11.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

All veterans and military members with a valid ID will receive a card for a free combo meal. A purchase is not required and the card can be redeemed on Saturday, November 11, 2020 or until November 30, 2020.

Friendly's

Show a valid military ID and customers will receive an All-American meal for lunch or dinner.

Huddle House



Free MVP Breakfast Platter to current and veteran military members.

Outback Steakhouse

Show a military ID and customers will receive a free Bloomin' Onion appetizer with a free beverage on November 11.

All veterans and active-duty military as well as police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID. will receive 10 percent off their checks from November 8 to 11.

Red Lobster

Active-duty military and veterans will receive a free appetizer or dessert with a valid ID on November 11. Options include Sweet Chili Shrimp, Lobster and Langostino Pizza, Warm Apple Crostada plus many more.

Red Robin

Customers with a valid military ID will receive a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries on From November 11 to November 30.

Starbucks

Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses Wednesday.

Torchy's Tacos

Veterans may order a free taco from a special Veteran's Day menu.

White Castle

Active-duty military and veterans will receive a free breakfast combo or Castle Combo meal.

O'Charley's

Show a military ID on Nov. 11 and receive a free meal from the "Veterans Thank You Menu" all day. The chain also offers a 10% discount daily for Veterans.

Smoothie King

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, military personnel can get a free 20 oz. smoothie of their choice with proof of military ID.

Pilot Flying J

All active-duty and retired military veterans can receive a free breakfast through November 15, as well as a free Pilot coffee.

oembed rumble video here

adsense ad