Instant Pot pressure cookers might be all the rage right now, but it's not always easy to find a vegan Instant Pot recipe if you're determined to stick to that diet. Figuring out an Instant Pot meal that is also vegan for your busy weeknight dinner, for meal prep, or for a side dish at your work potluck can be a challenge, but we promise you: it's a challenge you can meet.

Below are 17 different recipes for some of the best vegan Instant Pot recipes out there. Fire up those multicookers and get to cooking!

1. Instant Pot Lentil Soup

Detoxinista says this lentil soup cooks in just 10 minutes when you use an electric pressure cooker! The recipe is chock full of veggies, including yellow onion, carrots, celery stalks, tomatoes, garlic cloves, spinach, and plenty of spices like ground black pepper, cumin, and curry powder.

2. Instant Pot Curry with Chickpeas, Tomatoes, and Spinach

Another one for fans of curry! This recipe features fresh grated ginger and sea salt among its delicious ingredients alongside the chickpea concoction.

3. Vegan Southwest Quinoa Bowls

This delicious looking quinoa bowl cooks in just 15 minutes and includes an entire cup of salsa of your choice. There are also black beans and a bell pepper in the ingredient list, and the whole thing can be topped with diced avocado, guacamole, cilantro, green onions, lettuce, and lime wedges. See the recipe.

4. Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili

You don't have to give up chili just because you're vegan. This recipe calls for things like canned beans, fresh sweet potatoes, quinoa, and more, and can be made as either a vegetarian or vegan Instant Pot recipe.

5. Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

In case you want to give another soup a chance. It's also dairy-free and gluten-free, so it's perfect for lots of different palates. See the recipe here.

6. Coconut Curry Vegetable Rice Bowls

Check out the unique flavors and ingredients in these brown rice bowls -- matchstick carrots, purple cabbage, water chestnuts, coconut milk, oh my! See the recipe.

7. Vegan Instant Pot Tex-Mex Rice

Not only is this recipe from Make it Dairy Free vegan, but it's also great for people looking for oil-free recipes. It allows you to use either olive oil or vegetable stock and although the writer says they add jalapeños on top, they're not necessary if you want to lower the spice levels in this Mexican rice dish, too.

8. Vegan Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto

If you're a fan of mushrooms, you'll enjoy this risotto recipe, which calls for eight ounces of sliced mushrooms -- white, cremini, portabella, or mixed. It's also got spices like tarragon or rosemary, yummy!

9. Vegan Instant Pot White Bean Stew

Wanna try out a stew instead? This white bean stew recipe is about as healthy as it can be, and it's vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and has no added oil. Wow!

10. Instant Pot Cashew Yogurt

This intriguing vegan yogurt recipe has 3/4 cup raw whole cashews, water, and vegan probiotic capsules. That's it! Check out the recipe here.

11. Instant Pot Orange Lime Chile Jackfruit

Check out this epic jackfruit recipe! The unique ingredients include everything from ground guajillo chili powder to Mexican oregano. It also calls for orange juice, one small orange, or a couple of mandarins. Yum!

12. Vegan Jambalaya in the Instant Pot

This recipe requires you to use the sauté button on your Instant Pot, so maybe give it a chance if you haven't tried that feature yet. Ingredients include a whole green bell pepper and long-grain white or brown rice like basmati rice.

13. Vegan Tofu Pad Thai

If you were a fan of chicken pad thai before going vegan, consider this recipe instead. It can also be made on a stovetop if your Instant Pot is suddenly on the fritz.

14. Creamiest Instant Pot Hummus

If you want a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired vegan dinner, consider making this vegan hummus recipe. You won't regret it!

15. Instant Pot Yellow Turmeric Rice

We just can't stay away from rice on this list! Check out this recipe if you've been researching the health benefits of turmeric.

16. Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice

Red beans and rice in the Instant Pot, made with dried beans, cajun or creole seasoning, and vegan sausage? Coming right up! See the recipe.

17. Creamy Vegan Mac and Cheese

We just can't quit this comfort food. See this interesting vegan mac and cheese recipe for yourself.

