No matter what's happening in the world, Valentine's Day is a chance to spend quality time with your person and focus on the important things. Even if you're trying to budget, there are ways to keep costs down and still treat your sweetie to a special date night. Whether you hope to go on a romantic getaway, have a fancy dinner or send a bouquet of flowers, everyone appreciates a deal. Here's a list of Valentine's Day deals for a day full of fun, romance and savings!

Kohls

Kohl's has your back this Valentine's Day with deals for your special someone. The Valentine's Day sale features options for friends, family or a romantic partner, so you can find the perfect gift for your partner or your galentine. Kohl's makes it easy to create a giftbox full of jewelry and self-care items to show how much you care this Valentine's Day.

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK is back with their heart-shaped pizzas from February 10 through the 14th. There's also an option for a Sweet Deal Menu for Two for $35- dine-in or online- including choices for an appetizer, two entrées, and one dessert off their prix fixe menu. Bring your sweetheart to California Pizza Kitchen to enjoy a three-course dinner from a special menu.

Dunkin Donuts

At participating Dunkin' locations, you can enjoy a Pink Velvet Macchiato or a Mocha Macchiato for Valentine's Day. These are not only decadent and delicious but served with beautiful presentation! As for the doughnuts, indulge on heart-shaped donuts, including the Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid's Choice Donut, covered in icing and sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme

While we're on the subject of doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has a collection of Valentine's Day doughnuts to bring the sweetness into your romantic day. These heart-themed doughnuts have a heart design and are available in a variety of yummy flavors and fun colors. Along with this, the doughnut retailer has made a Valentine's Creation Kit, a fun and cute way to have a virtual date night!

Chick-fil-A

Flowers say “I like you,” nuggets say “I love you.” https://t.co/F7jewl1eMa — Best Products (@BestProducts) January 28, 2021

Chick-fil-A is doing their best to make your Valentine's Day as special as ever with their Valentine's Day deal. Pick up a surprise in a heart-shaped tray, which might be the 30-count nuggets, 10-count chick n Minis or even 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves! Participating restaurants also include delivery. This deal lasts from January 25 to February 14, so you have plenty of time to take advantage.

Hooters

When you realize there's only 1 week left until #ValentinesDay and you're counting down the days until you can #ShredYourEx! Learn More: https://t.co/0zC05djVNd pic.twitter.com/rOPD5G6ni8 — Hootie (@Hooters) February 7, 2018

Who needs a significant other when you can get 10 free wings instead? If you upload a photo of your ex to the Hooters website and shred it, you will receive buy-one-get-one 10-piece boneless wings. That's almost enough to invent an ex to shred, isn't it?

Groupon

Groupon has always been the place to go for creative but cheap gift ideas! This year, Groupon features deals and promo codes for romantic getaways, sweet gifts and outside-the-box experiences. Change it up this Valentine's Day by taking your honey on a winery tour or massage day, or stay in with chocolate and board games.

Amazon

“These beautiful Valentine’s Day decors from Amazon will instantly fill the air with love!” https://t.co/fLPrAi3v4u pic.twitter.com/7aAsrBSLAK — Sharp Aspirant (@sharpaspirant) January 27, 2021

Another great place to find Valentine's Day gifts is Amazon. Browse through Amazon's Valentine's Day deals for fun games for couples, health and self-care items, and even practical gifts like handbags and lightbulbs. What better way to show you care than with a thoughtful gift?

Waffle House

🌹 Valentine's Day is coming, and you know what to do.

💕 Make a reservation at Waffle House for two! 📅 We are now accepting Valentine's Day reservations at participating restaurants! For a full list and how to reserve, please visit https://t.co/NxVqGSITGE pic.twitter.com/uzMBIknNrT — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) January 22, 2021

At a loss for where to go for Valentine's Day Dinner? Waffle House has a deal this year for a romantic dinner, reservations required. For the 13th year in a row, participating Waffle Houses are creating a romantic atmosphere with white tablecloths, candles and soft music for the ultimate date night.

Walmart

I straight up looked at the Valentine’s Day section in Walmart and thought in my head Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/XcjO1WptoZ — Brianna Barnes (@brizzyb123) January 25, 2021

No Valentine's Day is complete without a bouquet of flowers! Walmart has deals for beautiful bouquets starting at $35. Bring the romance with a lovely bouquet and a personalized note. Not to mention, Walmart offers free delivery to make it easy!

This post was originally published on February 13, 2018.

