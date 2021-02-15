Pie is the coziest and delicious of desserts, conjuring up the feeling of a slow afternoon at grandmas. I come from a long tradition of delicious pie-making, so pie holds a special place in my heart, and it was one of the first desserts I learned how to make. One of the best aspects of pie is that it comes in all varieties, from fruit to chocolatey to savory! Here are 11 types of pie that will bring you right back to grandma's kitchen.

1. Apple Pie

Apple pie is a classic choice when it comes to dessert. With a buttery crust and a warm, spiced fruit filling, it's hard to find something as crowd-pleasing as apple pie. Some recipes call for brown sugar for an extra warm flavor, but white sugar does just fine as well. Make the top crust in a lattice design for a beautiful presentation, and enjoy with a big dollop of vanilla ice cream on top!

2. Pecan Pie

Pecan pie is usually enjoyed around Thanksgiving time, but it tastes delicious year-round. My personal favorite pie is chocolate pecan, the amazing combo of crunchy pecans, rich nutty-chocolate filling, and a flaky, buttery bottom crust. Pecan pie is also the official dessert of Texas, where the pecan is beloved by all. Those Texans know what they're talking about when it comes to dessert!

3. Pumpkin Pie

Another autumn-themed pie is pumpkin pie, but this is also yummy no matter the season. This popular pie has a spiced, pumpkin custard filling, with all of the warm flavors of fall wrapped into one tasty dessert. Pumpkin pie is best enjoyed with dollops of whipped cream on top.

4. Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon meringue pie sounds fancy, but is surprisingly quick and easy for how tasty it is! This is a great pie recipe for those who don't always like their sweets too sweet. The perfect balance of sweet and tart, lemon meringue pie has a lemon filling and a light, fluffy meringue topping, in a classic pie shell, perfect for a summer BBQ or get-together!

5. Key Lime Pie

Key lime pie is another tart but sweet recipe, delicious on a warm summer's day. Best with a graham cracker crust, this type of pie is quick and easy, ready within 30 minutes! The crust is best homemade if you have the time, and I always cover in a layer of whipped cream before serving.

6. Peach Pie

Peach pie is one of the tastiest fruit pies, the peaches making a sweet and yummy fruit filling. Making a double crust pie is the way to go for peach pie, as having flaky pie crust on top and bottom is the perfect combo with sweet, flavorful peaches.

7. Custard Pie

Custard pie is a classic when it comes to pie- sweet, velvety custard with flaky pie crust is hard to turn down. Custard is like a cousin of sugar cream pie, with eggs as the addition. While classic custard pie is perfect as is, there are also yummy flavor options like pumpkin, lemon and coconut custard pie.

8. Coconut Cream Pie

For all the coconut lovers out there, this coconut cream pie is a dream come true. Made with a shortbread crust, this coconut cream pie has four different forms of coconut in it for a super yummy and flavorful result. The toasted coconut chips on top taste delicious with the creamy filling and sweet, shortbread crust!

9. Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

For a sweet, easy and indulgent type of pie, nothing hits the spot like chocolate peanut butter pie. The mousse-like filling is made with cream cheese, peanut butter, sugar and whipped cream, which is truly delectable on top of an Oreo cookie crust.

10. Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Strawberry rhubarb pie was the pie that converted me into the pie-lover I am today. I loved it so much that my mom made three in a row for me! This strawberry pie distinguishes itself from other fruit pies with its tart rhubarb, which pairs wonderfully with the sweet flavor of strawberry.

11. Cherry Pie

Cherry pie is another quintessential fruit pie, extra special because cherries are one of the last fruits that you can only get fresh when they're in season. While cherry pie is yummy with frozen cherries too, nothing compares to the bright taste of freshly picked cherries. The sweet-tart taste of cherries goes well with buttery crust, and ice cream on top makes this an irresistible sweet treat!

