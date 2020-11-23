Tyler Perry Donates Thanksgiving Meals to 5,000 Families

Sunday, November 22, 2020, was a joyful day for thousands of families in the Atlanta area. It's no surprise this year's Thanksgiving will be different due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many Americans are still out of work and the CDC has suggested skipping large Thanksgiving gatherings to slow the spread of Covid-19. With thousands of families in need, filmmaker Tyler Perry decided to give back and host a Thanksgiving food giveaway for 5,000 families on a single Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Perry Donates 5,000 Thanksgiving Meals in Atlanta

We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm. During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there! pic.twitter.com/kQH2DvwNYp — Tyler Perry Studios (@TPstudios) November 19, 2020

According to Tyler Perry Studios, the TPsgiving drive-up event distributed non-perishable food items and gift cards to Georgia families in need. The Studios went on to share, "Although we wish that we could feed everyone in need, we will close the line at the 5,000th family." Families lined up for hours starting on Saturday afternoon. The event ended up clogging some of the roads for the weekend.

The studio ran out of food just around 10 am on Sunday morning but continued to hand out gift cards until those ran out.

Yesterday I camped out at @tylerperry studios! We were there for 7 hours! Thanks for the gift cards! 😂❤️ — Anyssa Charlene (@any__char) November 23, 2020

This isn't the first time Hollywood star Tyler Perry has stepped up and helped families during the pandemic. In April, he left a $500 tip for every single out-of-work server at the restaurant Houston's in Atlanta. He also paid for groceries for shoppers during senior hour at 44 Kroger supermarkets and 29 Winn-Dixies in his hometown of New Orleans. Most recently Perry was

At one point in his life, Tyler Perry was homeless. Now the actor, producer, and director is a billionaire and helps out whenever he can.

This year Tyler Perry accepted the People's Choice Champion of 2020 award during the People's Choice Awards. His speech was inspiring as he shared his struggles.

"Had I given up when I was homeless, sleeping in my car, hungry, had I given up, these people that you see on the screen right now wouldn't be part of my dream. There are people tied into your dreams and destiny, and you're worthy of getting to your goal. Keep digging. Don't stop."

There's no doubt that he'll probably be helping out in the next few weeks during the holiday season. And we humbly thank him.

