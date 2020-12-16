There are certain things that will always take us right back to our childhood. If you're a 90's baby, it might be a Tamagotchi or Blockbuster. For those who grew up in the 70's or 80's, you might recognize the name Twinkie the Kid, a spunky little Twinkie who took the nation by storm in the 70's. Twinkie is the mascot of Twinkies, and he takes the form of a Twinkie come to life as a charming and spunky wrangler!

Twinkie the Kid

Twinkie is decked out in cowboy boots, gloves, a kerchief with hearts around his neck, and a 10-gallon hat that says "Twinkie the Kid" on its brim. Twinkies, Hostess's golden cream-filled snack cakes, took the nation by storm in the 30's when they were invented. Twinkie the Kid made his debut in 1971, appearing on product packaging, in commercials and as collectible merchandise.

Twinkie the kid was a well-known and beloved character in pop culture, his big hat and heart-decorated bandana immediately recognizable nationwide. In his advertisements, Twinkie was voiced by Allen Swift. He appeared alongside other Hostess characters Captain Cupcake, King Ding Dong, and Fruit Pie the Magician, all of whom represented Hostess brands.

Captain Cupcake was of course the mascot of Hostess Cupcakes, and he was the captain of S.S. Hostess. King Ding Dong was the king of a chocolate kingdom, and he was the mascot of Ding Dong snack cakes! As for Fruit Pie the Magician, the Hostess Pie Technician, he was in charge of delivering joy in the form of berry, cherry and apple fruit pies.

Alongside Happy Ho Ho, the mascot for Ho Hos, Twinkie the Kid was always there to get Captain Cupcake and King Ding Dong out of trouble! In typical Twinkie fashion, he always got there just in time to keep the kingdom from melting or Captain Cupcake's boat from capsizing. Twinkie's bravery and handy lasso skills were always enough to save his friends and make sure children got to enjoy their Hostess sweets.

Twinkie the Kid in the 2000s

Twinkie the Kid continues to be loved by his fans, and his popularity received national attention in 1999, when President Bill Clinton chose the Twinkie to be preserved in the nation's millennial time capsule! Bill Clinton called Twinkie an enduring American icon. The next year, in 2000, Twinkie was released by Funko Pop as a Wacky Wobbler in 2000!

The love of hostess Twinkie the Kid in the United States continues to the present day, and he was made into a Mystery Mini figure in 2019. This retro pop culture icon brings many people right back to their youth when Twinkies were found in every household as a golden, creamy treat. You can find the Twinkie Wacky Wobbler on eBay or Amazon, where dedicated Twinkie fans continue his legacy.

adsense ad