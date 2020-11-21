With Thanksgiving right around the corner, turkey is at the forefront of all of our minds. Football season is also in full swing, and you can't watch a football game without snacks. Chicken wings are a natural choice, because nothing is better than a plate of juicy wings soaked in sauce to celebrate your team's victories and provide comfort during losses. But this year, why not combine your love of Thanksgiving food with your love of wings, and go for turkey wings instead? Here are 13 tasty turkey wing recipes for game day.

1. The Best Baked Turkey Wings

This baked turkey wings recipe is a classic choice if you don't want to make a whole turkey for Thanksgiving dinner or if you just love turkey wings! Flavored with lemon, olive oil, garlic powder and onion powder, these easy wings only take 10 minutes of prep time. If this is your first time making turkey wings, this recipe is delicious and hard to mess up!

Get the recipe here.

2. Honey Baked Turkey Wings

Is it just me or does honey glaze make everything better? These crispy wings are marinated overnight in a large bowl to soak in all the honey soy goodness of the glaze. Simply preheat the oven and let them warm to room temperature, then pop these wings in the oven to bake them to crispy perfection!

Get the recipe here.

3. Smothered Turkey Wings

These are an excellent choice for a post-Thanksgiving game day, because they are smothered in homemade gravy made from turkey drippings. These roasted wings are the perfect comfort food to make you feel ok about any outcome of the game. The yummy gravy recipe included is made of turkey stock, all purpose flour, butter and seasonings, the perfect combo for decadent smothered wings.

Get the recipe here.

4. Easy Baked Turkey Wings

Baked at 350 degrees F, these easy wings are flavored with garlic, onion and cream of mushroom soup. These are baked until browned and tender in a casserole dish. These tasty wings are delicious atop mashed potatoes or cornbread or satisfying on their own!

Get the recipe here.

5. Braised Turkey Wings

The combo of Worcestershire sauce, Cajun seasoning and flavorful spices on these turkey wings is hard to resist. Cooked in chicken broth or chicken stock until tender, these are also tasty with an addition of bell pepper. For a juicy, spicy turkey wing recipe, these are the way to go.

Get the recipe here.

6. Turkey Wings & Stock

This wing recipe is a great way to use all of your turkey, since after enjoying the turkey wings you can make turkey stock with them in a slow cooker or crock pot while you go about your day. This is the perfect way to get ready for holiday cooking! Flavored with poultry seasoning, kosher salt and pepper, these wings have a cook time of only 30 minutes and are tasty with any wing sauce you have on hand.

Get the recipe here.

7. Smothered Turkey Wings

This southern recipe results in tender, crispy wings seasoned in smoked paprika, black pepper and garlic powder. Starting with 1.5 lbs turkey wings, this should feed the whole family. These are cooked in homemade gravy until saturated with flavor and ready to be devoured before the screen. Enjoy alongside collard greens to keep with the Southern theme!

Get the recipe here.

8. Oven Fried Wings

If you're more of the fried wings persuasion, these oven fried turkey wings are for you. This Cajun-flavored wings recipe accomplishes the taste and texture of fried wings without all the work of using your fryer. Dip in hot sauce or wing sauce for the full experience!

Get the recipe here.

9. Baked Barbecue Wings

Pure soul food, these barbecue wings are the smoky, flavorful, crispy solution to game-day nerves. Seasoned with onion powder, garlic powder and hickory liquid smoke and then smothered in barbecue sauce, these will keep you coming back for more.

Get the recipe here.

10. Stewed Turkey Wings

A Southern Caribbean twist on traditional turkey wings, these flavorful wings are a fun way to switch it up for the big game. Spicy and seasoned with a mix of delicious flavors like ginger, scallions and Worcestershire sauce, these stewed turkey wings are cooked until perfectly tender.

Get the recipe here.

11. Creole Wings

Another way to try out some new flavors on game day, this wings recipe uses creole tomato glaze to result in a tasty snack. To achieve gold brown deliciousness, liberally season and then place wings on a baking sheet overnight. Then, deep fry them until crispy and toss in creole sauce for an irresistible snack or side dish.

Get the recipe here.

12. Smoked Turkey Wings

These smoked wings, otherwise known as Pterodactyl wings, are ideal for a bbq or get together. Seasoned and then grilled in bbq sauce, these are full of smoky flavor and covered with a layer of crispy skin. Ideal for a summer get-together or football watch party, these are a crowd pleaser.

Get the recipe here.

13. Baked Wings with Adobo

Baked in a roasting pan or baking dish, this wings recipe adds its own special touch- adobo seasoning. This tasty, spicy sauce is the perfect accompaniment to juicy turkey meat. These are yummy as an appetizer or snack, enjoyed alongside veggies or more comfort food!

Get the recipe here.

