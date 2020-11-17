It's the morning after Thanksgiving, and you're full of contentment after an evening of laughs, family and yummy food. You've almost recovered from the Thanksgiving food coma that comes with eating your heart's content of turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. You open the fridge to see copious amount of Thanksgiving leftovers staring back at you, and while you love Thanksgiving dinner, you're not sure how many times you can eat the same meal. If this experience sounds familiar, we have the solution with these 11 leftover turkey sandwich ideas!

1. Turkey, Bacon and Goat cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Thanksgiving food usually focuses on lunch and dinner, but why not enjoy it at breakfast too? This turkey sandwich recipe involves a butter croissant as the base, with a tasty combo of leftover turkey, bacon and goat cheese. A cooked egg goes on top, and you're ready to enjoy delicious leftover turkey to start the day.

Get the recipe here.

2. Herbed Turkey and Pepper Grilled Cheese

A hybrid of a turkey sandwich and a grilled cheese, this tasty sandwich is a filling and cheesy way to use up your leftover turkey. It's hard to resist cream cheese with garlic and herbs, mixed with pickled peppers for a sweet but spicy kick and topped off with slices of juicy turkey. While this grilled cheese sandwich is yummy with leftover roast turkey, it also goes great with deli turkey to enjoy any time of the year!

Get the recipe here.

3. Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

This classic turkey sandwich is a popular option at many delis and fast food restaurants, so you may already be familiar with the amazing combo of turkey and ranch dressing. Not only is this turkey sandwich yummy, it also features vitamin-rich ingredients like tomatoes and avocados. With homemade ranch, provolone cheese, crispy bacon and a pretzel bun, this turkey bacon ranch sandwich is the perfect way to use up all that leftover turkey.

Get the recipe here.

4. Turkey Cranberry Sandwich

When trying to use up leftovers, nothing is more satisfying than incorporating a few leftover dishes into one meal. This delicious turkey cranberry creation does just that, with a sandwich full of leftover turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce! In this sandwich, these side dishes combine to create a sandwich whose sum is greater than its parts.

Get the recipe here.

5. Turkey Shawarma with Crunchy Vegetables

A Middle Eastern twist on your typical Thanksgiving recipe, this turkey shawarma sandwich consists of shredded turkey, crunchy veggies and flavorful yogurt sauce. All packed together into a pita, this tasty sandwich is flavored with cinnamon, coriander, paprika and other warm spices. This is a healthy, creative option for all that turkey in your fridge!

Get the recipe here.

6. Turkey French Dip

We couldn't have a whole list of sandwiches without mentioning the beloved French Dip! This indulgently delish leftover turkey meal involves a warm pho broth, chili mayo sauce and thick, dip-able slices of bread. This is a great way to really use your leftovers to the utmost, as the broth is cooked using the turkey bones. You can even cook the pho broth in a slow cooker for convenience!

Get the recipe here.

7. Turkey Torta

This yummy thanksgiving sandwich is perfect if you have a hankering for Mexican food but way too much turkey in your fridge to ignore. This Mexican sandwich has turkey, lime, cilantro, and pickled red onion for a pop of flavor. These flavors atop a fluffy, toasted bun are great for lunch or a turkey-themed weeknight dinner!

Get the recipe here.

8. Turkey and Spicy Hummus Club Sandwiches

You already cooked a whole turkey for Thanksgiving, so why not take the easier route with the leftovers? This simple turkey club sandwich can be made with Thanksgiving turkey or deli turkey, and its total time is only 20 minutes. Made with multigrain bread, this easy sandwich combines spicy hummus, fresh veggies, turkey and bacon to make a tasty classic sandwich.

Get the recipe here.

9. Turkey, Mozzarella, and Kale Pesto Turkey Sandwich Recipe

This turkey pesto panini features creamy homemade pesto, juicy turkey and golden brown bread pressed in a panini machine. Overflowing with melted cheese and delicious with ciabatta or focaccia, this warm comfort sandwich is the perfect cheesy solution to Thanksgiving leftovers.

Get the recipe here.

10. Cajun Turkey BLT With Chipotle Mayo

A Cajun version of a turkey BLT, this sandwich consists of turkey, bacon and fresh lettuce, avocado and tomato. The chipotle mayo is made with mayo, chipotle peppers and adobo sauce, resulting in a creamy, smoky accompaniment to the turkey. All combined on a fluffy ciabatta roll, this easy 10-minute sandwich is filling and tasty.

Get the recipe here.

11. Leftover Turkey Sandwich With Pistachio Pesto and Arugula

In this Thanksgiving turkey sandwich, creamy pesto is slathered on baby baguettes and then topped with mozzarella cheese, turkey and tomato. The arugula adds a freshness to the meal, while the pesto provides a flavorful, nutty taste to complement your juicy leftover turkey.

Get the recipe here.

adsense ad