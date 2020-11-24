You miss, you drink! Sounds like a good tradeoff, right? Tipsy Elves Christmas sweaters aren't your average holiday sweaters. These Ugly Christmas sweaters are perfect for those who want their ensemble to start a conversation. I wouldn't say these ugly sweaters are safe for work during the holiday season, but if you're the jokester of the bunch, you'll get away with a Tipsy Elves sweater.

Show up to your holiday party with this sweater and spiked eggnog. If you're of drinking age, of course. This Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas sweater comes with six velcro balls. Simply pass a ball to your favorite cousin and tell her to give it her best shot. If she makes it, that's no fun! Surely Santa will put you on the naughty list for wearing this Christmas sweater, but oh well.

4.4 out of 5 star rating

Under $50

Sizes small- XXL

Is anyone a fan of the show Shark Tank? You might recognize this tacky Christmas sweaters from season five. Founders Evan Mendelsohn and Nick Morton created the perfect Christmas party sweater for families and friends who enjoy a good laugh at an ugly sweater party. The Tipsy Elves line consists of reindeer sweaters, Christmas jumpsuits, Hanukkah sweaters, and more.

Check out the back of the sweater for the pong rules. You're going to be the life of the party at the Xmas party, thanks to this crewneck sweater.

Rules:

Red: Share a drink

White: Give a drink

Green: I drink

Bullseye: Everyone drinks

I might have to get the fanny pack to carry the high-quality velcro balls in. I typically look my best on Christmas day, but once all the boring family members have left, it's time to party. This is definitely the sweater I'm changing into after all the kids and sleepy aunts and uncles have said their goodbyes.

The large sizes are a perk! Go up a size or two and wear your favorite leggings underneath. Grab yours now though, because you might even run into a special flash sale on this ugly Christmas sweater. Treat yourself for Amazon Black Friday deals.

This post was originally published on November 29, 2019.

