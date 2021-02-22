The 12 Best Margarita Recipes from Prickly Pear to Texas Frozen

It's that time of the year where my favorite holiday rolls around. Cinco De Mayo is around the corner, and you need to be ready for the weekend festivities. May 5th falls on a Sunday this year, so be sure to take full advantage.

A good margarita recipe always starts with good quality tequila, but that's not a requirement for this list. These recipes up the ante of every margarita because of their unique flavors. We're here to lend a little assistance with a foolproof list of margaritas for every taste. So grab your cocktail shaker, fresh lime juice, some triple sec, and a little bit of kosher salt for the rim, and let's get started.

1. Strawberry Margarita

This is the first cousin to the classic margarita, but it just might be the best. The frozen strawberries send this over the edge in the best way possible and the sweet and salty rim of the glass is truly perfection. Top your yummy homemade margarita with a fresh strawberry garnish.

Believe the hype! Get the recipe here.

2. Grilled Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita

Tangy and spicy. My first spicy margarita was a unique experience and I haven't looked back since. This spicy margarita has a kick of heat from the jalapeño infused tequila and is balanced out by the sweetness of agave syrup and tang from the lime juice.

Skip the lime wedge and serve this with a chunk of pineapple, bonus points if it's grilled! Serve with your favorite tacos and guacamole. Get the recipe here.

3. Moscow Mule Margarita

The Moscow Mule craze is definitely here to stay, and the simple syrup can even be made in a lime version with squeezed fresh lime juice to really bring this recipe over the top.

Is there anything a margarita can't solve? Get the recipe here.

4. Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Margarita

It's 5 o'clock somewhere! Make Jimmy Buffet proud with this perfect margarita that's as close as you'll get to the real thing inland!

The only thing better than this might be a pair of grapefruit margaritas, but why go fancy when you can go classic? Get the recipe here.

5. Cranberry Margarita

Let's be honest, who doesn't love cranberry juice? Now, let's add a little silver tequila.

A dash of orange juice or Cointreau orange liqueur really brings this delicious cocktail recipe over the top. Get the recipe here.

6. Prickly Pear Margarita

Nothing says early summer quite like prickly pear in Texas, and it is one seriously amazing base for the best margarita recipe.

A few ice cubes crushed up, and you're ready to celebrate any occasion at all! Get the recipe here.

7. Texas Frozen Margarita

You don't mess with the original, and Texas frozen margaritas have a high standard for deliciousness. Originally founded in Texas, this frozen margarita is a picture perfect rendition of the ultimate summertime cocktail.

Get the classic margarita recipe here. Your taste buds will thank you because slushy margaritas are, forever, the best.

8. Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita

A little refreshment and a little heat, get the best of both worlds with this spicy take on a margarita that's beautifully offset by the fresh cucumber taste.

Get the recipe here.

9. Pomegranate Margaritas

The sweet satisfying tang of pomegranate not only holds health benefits, but adds a sweet aroma to the margarita itself.

A dash of Grand Marnier is the perfect addition to this flavorful marg. Get the recipe here.

10. Bobby Flay's Spicy Sangrita

Bobby Flay never leads anyone astray, so continue following arguably the greatest chef of all time with this spicy sangrita.

Pair this with a selection of beer margaritas for a well-rounded backyard barbecue. Get the recipe here.

11. Pineapple Mint Julep

Cinco De Mayo usually coincides with the Kentucky Derby, so why not get your fill of both?

Get the recipe here.

12. Pure Mexican Margarita

The ultimate, the pure, the ever-essence, the big daddy of them all, we give you the original margarita!

Get the recipe here.

This post was originally published on May 2, 2019.

