It's that time of year again -- Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner and all of the things you gave up for New Year's are calling your name. Your friends are all gathered near for good food, good sports, and good times with you at the helm. This isn't the time to splurge on an elegant feast of a five-course meal. You need easy Super Bowl food ideas that will carry your whole crowd through the entire game.

It's time to showcase your true tailgating potential with these Super Bowl recipes that are always crowd-pleasers. Crack open that noggin full of game time knowledge and get things started with this Super Bowl food ideas menu.

Super Bowl Menu: The Drinks

All-American staples are a game day necessity for your Super Bowl party. Go with classic cocktails and good beer. Beer of any variety works in this particular situation, although maybe not a stout--unless you're trying to fall asleep out of utter fullness before the end of the first quarter.

Classic Old Fashioned

This recipe from Gimme Some Oven makes a classic Old Fashioned, and you can't argue with that.

Extra-Dirty Martini

Go super simple with Eat Boutique's Extra-Dirty Martini that will become one of your favorite recipes and not just a Super Bowl specialty.

Beer

Super Bowl beers should be easy drinking and fuss-free. Here are our four choices: Blue Moon, Belgian White; Shiner Bock; Sam Adams Boston Lager; and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.

Super Bowl Menu: The Snacks

Alright, now that the drinking portion has been covered, it's time to move on to the Super Bowl appetizers.

The carb-heavy portion of your Super Bowl snacks is crucial, as it serves to take the edge off the alcohol that will be consumed, or a potential lackluster performance by your team of choice--both necessary feats. Crispy and crunchy finger foods such as pretzels or chips with bean dip or hummus also serve to take the edge off of any game-related nerves during play reviews. Balance your meaty and cheesy party food with something veggie, even if your veggie snacks are of the guacamole and potato skins variety. The best Super Bowl food ideas menu is one that has something for everyone at your party.

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Nothing tastes as good on Super Bowl Sunday in America as these Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks from Foodie Crush.

Serve your hot wings with a side of blue cheese and extra hot sauce for optimal enjoyment because hey, it's a Super Bowl snack, after all.

Sweet and Sour Crock-Pot Meatballs

Let your slow cooker do all the heavy lifting for you while the big game is on. This recipe makes it easy and calls for store-bought meatballs, but you can always make your own using a combination of ground beef and Italian sausage.

Find the recipe here.

Spinach Artichoke Dip Stuffed Bread

What's a Super Bowl party without a dip that begins with a healthy dose of cream cheese and sour cream? It's not much of anything, which makes this stuffed bread ideal for any football fan.

While some prefer the classic flavors of layer dip, like Buffalo Chicken dip, French Onion dip, or Blue Cheese dip, this stuffed bread comes with the vessel already in place. No tortilla chips required, just pull and eat! Find the recipe here.

Nachos

One of the best things about nachos is that you can let your party guests do some DIY work so that everybody gets exactly what they want. Set out bowls of shredded cheddar cheese, queso, jalapeños, black beans, chopped onions or scallions, ground beef and avocados, then let everyone build their own touchdown of a nacho plate. If you really need a recipe, check this one out here.

Tater tots, taquitos, skewers, roll-ups, and mozzarella sticks are also yummy choices for your game day party.

The Main Event

When it comes down to it, you only really need one substantial item to cover the main course of your Super Bowl menu since the snacks are the real stars of the show.

Crock-Pot Sweet Pulled Pork

Pulled pork with brown sugar that slow cooks away until halftime? Yeah, that's our idea of a good time. Your favorite BBQ sauce will make all the difference. Find the recipe here.

Pro tip: Add an apple slice or two while it cooks away to infuse a nice smoky, light flavor that'll go perfectly with the sauce to top your pulled pork sandwiches with.

Super Bowl Menu: The Sweets

Look, there's a winner and a loser of the big game. Your Super Bowl menu needs to send both sides home with a tasty memory. What goes better with a tough loss than something sweet? How about a solid victory with whoopie pies to celebrate? We can't think of anything better than these Super Bowl desserts to end a game, win or lose.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Footballs

These Chocolate Covered Strawberry Footballs are so easy, if you have chocolate chips in your pantry, you're halfway finished!

Find the recipe here.

Football Whoopie Pies

Nothing tastes as good as winning feels, except for these Football Whoopie Pies because they're almost too cute to eat. Almost, y'all.

Find the recipe here.

Bacon Almond Brittle

These brittle bits are made absolutely delicious with the addition of bacon. You'll probably need to make a double batch, honestly.

Find the recipe here.

This article was originally published on .

adsense ad