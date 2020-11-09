There's nothing more categorized as quintessential "American food" than Thanksgiving dinner filled with turkey, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and sweet potato casserole. Thanksgiving is usually focused on the turkey, but many Americans consider the stars of the show to be the Thanksgiving side dishes. In fact, Zippia, put together a comprehensive map showing which side dish took favor at the Thanksgiving table according to every American state. Let's see which Thanksgiving side dish recipe is the Nation's favorite!

Mashed Potatoes Are a Favorite Thanksgiving Menu Item

According to ten states (Washington, California, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Connecticut), mashed potatoes are one of the most popular Thanksgiving recipes. And before you scoff, potato recipes can be more than buttery tators. Flavorful add-ins include roasted garlic, caramelized onions, sour cream, fresh herbs, shallots, creamed spinach or leeks, chives, and even olive oil or goat cheese. Turn the classic Thanksgiving side cheesy with feta or Parmesan cheese or crispy and served as a gratin. You can never go wrong with garlic mashed potatoes.

In the South, Macaroni and Cheese is King

In states such as Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia, alongside the buttermilk biscuits, cornbread stuffing, and corn casserole, a big dish of macaroni and cheese is usually found. Traditionally mac and cheese casserole is cooked on the stovetop and finished in the oven with a topping of breadcrumbs.

Brussels Sprouts, Cranberry Sauce, and Butternut Squash Are Less Than Desirable on Thanksgiving Day

Roasted squash salad, brussels sprouts salad, and cranberry sauce didn't make the favorites list. In fact, it was only New Hampshire that took up for cranberry sauce!

Other small hits include deviled eggs in Indiana, dinner rolls in West Virginia, and baked sweet potatoes in Mississippi, probably loaded with pecans, marshmallows, brown butter, brown sugar, or maple syrup. Thanksgiving stuffing recipes are a favorite on the East Coast, aside from Maine who is bringing the side salad.

