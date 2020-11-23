While the turkey is usually the star of the show at any Thanksgiving dinner, the side dishes are usually worthy of some attention, too, and a good Thanksgiving salad is no exception. Whether you opt to have it out as an appetizer or display it on your Thanksgiving table as part of the main holiday meal, a great Thanksgiving salad recipe can really add a little something special to your perfect dinner.

But maybe you're a little stumped about what kind of Thanksgiving salad to add to the holiday table. Should it be a regular green salad, or something a little more exciting? To help you out, we gathered a few of the best Thanksgiving salad recipes we could find.

1. Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels sprouts seem appropriately Thanksgiving-y to us. And who doesn't love to throw some parmesan on a salad? This particular recipe features toasted almonds and pomegranate seeds, too.

See the Thanksgiving salad recipe here.

2. Squash and Radicchio Salad With Pecans

We think a side dish with squash seems right at home on any Thanksgiving table, so this squash and radicchio salad would make a perfect addition to your holiday meal. This Thanksgiving salad recipe also has a simply delicious pecan dressing.

Check out the recipe.

3. Sweet Potato Salad

You don't have to just toss sweet potatoes in a pan and cook them up to include them as one of your Thanksgiving side offerings. This recipe features sweet potatoes, red onions, dried cranberries, crumbled feta, and fresh parsley. Yum!

4. Winter Crunch Salad

What winter holiday table is complete without apples? This recipe has brussels sprouts, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and a whole apple included for a delectably fresh Thanksgiving salad with a bit of crunch.

5. Thanksgiving Salad with Butternut Squash "Turkey"

Want your salad to look holiday appropriate? Why not try this recipe, which features a whole butternut squash dressed up to look like a turkey? It's also got pecans, dried cranberries, and goat cheese. What's not to like?

6. Thanksgiving Salad with Thyme Balsamic Vinaigrette

Are you a fan of pumpkin seeds? This recipe has got 'em, plus it features cooked beets and herbed goat cheese. And the suggested salad dressing is a balsamic vinaigrette made with fresh thyme leaves. See the recipe.

7. Leftover Thanksgiving Salad with Creamy Olive Oil Dressing

We're not sure why this one is called a "leftover Thanksgiving salad," but it looks good in any case. This recipe calls for 2 cups arugula, sliced pear or apple, toasted walnuts or pecans, and olive oil, among many other things.

8. Quinoa Salad With Roasted Squash, Dried Cranberries, and Pecans

Maybe you're looking to add some quinoa to your Thanksgiving dinner. Look no further than this salad, which includes roasted squash, dried cranberries, crumbled feta, and a healthy dose of quinoa. See the recipe here.

9. Chickpea Salad

If you've got a chickpea fan coming to your dinner, maybe try out this recipe from Rachael Ray. It's super easy and has just a few ingredients, including onions, peppers, celery, red pepper flakes, and, of course, chickpeas.

10. Spinach Salad

Did someone request spinach for your Thanksgiving gathering? This recipe has 5 ounces of baby spinach leaves, dried cranberries, almonds, and goat cheese. The balsamic vinaigrette that goes with it is super simple, too.

Check out the recipe.

11. Autumn Caesar Salad

Maybe you're too busy with the mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and other Thanksgiving sides and appetizers to worry too much about the salad, so you wanna keep it simple. Why not throw together a caesar salad? This recipe includes kale, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate seeds, and homemade croutons. The dressing brightens things up with some lemon juice and even a bit of Worcestershire sauce.

12. Thanksgiving Salad of Roasted Vegetables

For something a little different but chock full of veggies, try this salad with roasted vegetables. You can make it with the ingredients of your choosing, but some suggested veggies include carrots, zucchini, fennel, artichoke, and much more. See the recipe here.

adsense ad