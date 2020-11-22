Christmas shouldn't take all the glory when it comes to delicious holiday cookies, whether they're of the oatmeal cookie variety, snickerdoodles, shortbread cookies, or even a little tree-shaped Christmas cookie. In honor of November's most famous holiday, we went in search of the best Thanksgiving cookie recipes instead and found that there are a fair number of excellent dessert table options out there.

While the Thanksgiving turkey often gets the most attention on the American holiday, sides often get their fair share of accolades as well. But when it comes to Thanksgiving dessert, it's usually just a pumpkin pie or pumpkin spice something or other that gets top billing. If you'd like to mix it up and give Thanksgiving cookies a shot this year instead, look no further than our cookie recipes below.

1. Thanksgiving Turkey Sugar Cookie

OK, yes. Sugar cookies are generally something people make for the Christmas holiday season instead. But Pillsbury offered up a turkey-themed Thanksgiving cookie recipe this year, and between the adorable little candy corn feathers and cute frosting designs, we think this turkey sugar cookie recipe is worth a bake. Find this sugar cookie recipe here.

2. Peanut Butter-Candy Bar Thumbprint Cookie

Peanut butter cookies are another holiday cookie generally associated with the Christmas holiday season, but why not do it as a Thanksgiving dessert recipe instead? In this particular thumbprint cookie recipe, you add the sort of miniature chocolate candy bars you'd expect to see at Halloween -- what's not to like when it comes to peanut butter cookies? See the thumbprint cookie recipe here.

3. Keto Pumpkin Spice Cookie

Yes, you really can have a Keto Thanksgiving cookie on your Thanksgiving table! According to this recipe, pumpkin is Keto compliant as long as it's enjoyed in moderation. That's maybe not the most fun word to use in relation to the holidays, but at least this chewy, cakey dessert is an option. If you made yourself skip the Thanksgiving turkey or appetizers, don't miss out on this treat!

4. Chocolate Chip Cookie

We'd argue that chocolate chip cookies are good all year, so why not during the holiday season? Find a classic recipe for chocolate chip cookies here to serve after your Thanksgiving dinner has been put away. (Or, for whenever the need to have a chocolate chip cookie or snack on some cookie dough strikes you!)

5. Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Maple-Spice Filling

Looking for another pumpkin option but not interested in the usual pumpkin pie? Why not try a sandwich cookie? These whoopie pies made with dark molasses and a maple spice and cream cheese filling should be right up your alley and the intriguing sandwich cookie makes for a great Thanksgiving dessert. See this sandwich cookie recipe here.

6. Toffee Pumpkin Cookie

Have a craving for some toffee, especially if you skipped out for Halloween? This buttery, chewy recipe has a whole half cup of toffee bits included and no mixer is required. Easy and delicious! It would make for a nice sweet treat after the Thanksgiving turkey is gone. See the recipe.

7. Ultimate Ginger Cookie

Ina Garten's ginger cookie is probably a safe bet if you're looking to try a ginger cookie dough for the holiday season. They look so good, we'd be tempted to have them as an appetizer instead of dessert! See the recipe for her ginger cookies for your Thanksgiving table here.

Thanksgiving Cookie Cutters

8. Apple Pie Cookie

Ever heard of an apple pie cookie? Now you have. This recipe includes three pounds of apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, and so much more. Check it out here and consider adding it to your dessert recipes book if you're sick of pulling out a pie crust to make a pecan pie.

9. Double Cinnamon Sugar Cookie

McCormick has a great recipe for double cinnamon sugar cookies for the tried and true cinnamon lover coming to your Thanksgiving dinner. You'll need 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon for this cookie, which is sure to become a new holiday season staple on your dessert table. See the recipe.

10. Dark Chocolate Almond Cookie with Dried Cranberries

Finally, we have this dark chocolate buttery cookie rounding out the list. It includes both dried cranberries and sliced, slivered, or chopped almonds, and it's clearly not your average cookie-cutter recipe, especially with that delectable dark chocolate thrown in. This buttery holiday cookie would make a great addition to the dessert table and is sure to win you some brownie points for best Thanksgiving meal offerings. Find the recipe here.

