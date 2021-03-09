15 Tea Sandwiches To Enjoy With a Proper Cuppa

Tea time is all the rage in the UK, so we shouldn't we partake on this side of the pond? One of the most important elements of afternoon tea is the snacks that accompany it, from scones to finger sandwiches to crumpets. Most tea time foods are light and snackable, the perfect little bite to tide you over until proper supper. The next time mid-afternoon rolls around and you find yourself feeling peckish, try one of these 15 tea sandwiches to enjoy with your tea!

1. Cucumber Dill

Cucumber sandwiches are a classic choice when it comes to tea time. The English typically have an assortment of finger sandwiches to choose from, and cucumber sandwiches provide a refreshing option. This simple but tasty sandwich combines the flavors of dill, chives, garlic and cream cheese for a delicious snack.

Get the recipe here.

2. Salmon Tea Sandwich

In my perfect world, smoked salmon would be a part of every meal. These smoked salmon sandwiches hit the spot with their crispy bread, smoked salmon, and classy dill garnish. For a tea sandwich that provides a bit of protein to keep you going 'til dinner, these appetizers are the way to go.

Get the recipe here.

3. Egg Salad Tea Sandwiches

Egg salad is another classic when it comes to sandwiches. The filling of these snacks is made from mayonnaise, cream cheese, hard boiled eggs, mustard and chives. This combination of flavors goes great with the light, fluffy white bread containing it. Cheers, mate!

Get the recipe here.

Twinings Tea Bags Sampler Assortment Box

4. Chicken Cranberry Sandwiches

We all know how well cranberry goes with turkey, so it's safe to assume that it's also delicious when enjoyed with chicken. These little sandwiches feature chicken, cranberries, pecans and lettuce, making them as healthy as they are tasty. The chive butter brings the flavor to a new level with its lemon juice, butter and chives!

Get the recipe here.

5. Radish Tea Sandwiches

​Radishes are the perfectly crunchy and peppery ingredient for a tea sandwich with a bite! This sandwich recipe involves goat cheese, capers, and radishes for a classy and refreshing snack. The pumpernickel or rye bread completes the medley of flavors, bringing a unique flavor to the sandwich.

Get the recipe here.

6. Mozzarella, Prosciutto and Pesto Sandwiches

For an Italian spin on English tea, make your finger sandwiches with prosciutto and pesto. These delectable sandwiches incorporate all of the best flavors, from garlic to basil to cheese. Change up brunch with these crowd-pleasing snacks!

Get the recipe here.

7. Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is another go-to when making light, summery sandwiches. This recipe includes lemon pepper seasoning, along with goat cheese, mayonnaise and basil. Pop all of this onto a slice of multigrain bread and you're ready for the picnic.

Get the recipe here.

8. Roast Beef Horseradish Sandwiches

This simple recipe is a great option if you're in a pinch, ideal for a simple but yummy snack to bring to a tea party or baby shower. Spread a layer of horseradish mayo on your fluffy white bread, then top with thinly sliced roast beef. These are an easy way to start your afternoon tea.

Get the recipe here.

9. Chicken Salad

These dressed-up chicken salad sandwiches are perfect for a fancy tea time, and they are (almost) too lovely to eat. Full of tasty savory ingredients like tarragon, lemon juice, and green onions, these are as yummy as they are aesthetically pleasing. Garnish with freshly sliced cucumber rounds for impeccable presentation.

Get the recipe here.

10. Curried Chicken Sandwiches

Another version of chicken salad sandwiches, these tasty delights feature the warm flavors of curry powder and apples. If you like a tangy and flavorful finger sandwich, these are right up your alley. The pecans, raisins and green onions add the crunch and flavor to bring these to a new level of deliciousness.

Get the recipe here.

11. Peanut Butter and Jelly

Is anything more classic than a good ol' PB&J? Peanut butter jelly sandwiches are timeless and fool proof no matter how old you are. These are also the way to go if there are kids attending your tea party, since the horseradish and pumpernickel might not be their jam.

Get the recipe here.

12. Prosciutto, Apple and Brie

Brie cheese is a obvious choice when making fancy picnic food. Add this to prosciutto and apple and you have yourself a delicious and classy tea sandwich. This yummy choice also features sage butter and sourdough bread, making this an irresistible afternoon snack.

Get the recipe here.

13. Tomato Cheddar Sandwiches

For fans of hard, sharp cheese, this one's for you. Vintage cheddar goes great with tomato chutney and shaved ham, creating a combo of bright flavors that blend together perfectly. Enjoy this on multigrain bread for an elevated finger food.

Get the recipe here.

14. Smoked Turkey

These are a healthy go-to for an afternoon snack, full of fresh flavors and ingredients. Spread your mayonnaise, shallots, and lemon zest mixture onto bread slices, and then add turkey and arugula. It doesn't get easier than this!

Get the recipe here.

15. Olive Focaccia

Anything on focaccia is bound to be delicious, especially if you like olives. For a simple and elegant choice, this olive focaccia sandwich is drizzled with olive oil and then topped with provolone, chopped olives and parsley. This one is classy enough to eat with your pinky finger up!

Get the recipe here.

adsense ad