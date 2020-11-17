If you've ever eaten in a Mexican restaurant, chances are you've seen a bottle of Tapatío hot sauce on your table. The Mexican-American hot sauce is a favorite condiment in Mexican American communities and is used on everything from tacos and burritos to plain tortillas. In 2011 Frito-Lay introduced Tapatío-flavored Doritos, Ruffles, and Fritos, and this year its partnered with Bud Light to create a new Chelada Fuego beverage loaded with spice.

The History of Tapatío Hot Sauce

Started in 1971 by Jose-Luis Saavedra, Sr., in a 750-square-foot (70 m2) warehouse in Maywood, California, the hot sauce was named after the title that is given to people from Guadalajara, Jalisco, the area in which the creators were from. As the hot sauce gained popularity the company moved to an 8,500-square-foot facility and then a 30,000-square-foot facility where it currently produces its product.

The hot sauce ingredients include water, red peppers, salt, spices, garlic, acetic acid, xanthan gum, and sodium benzoate as a preservative. Each sauce comes in five different sizes including 5, 10, and 32 US fl oz. Tapatío Salsa Picante Hot Sauce. Unlike Frank's redhot pepper sauce, Valentina, Cholula Original Hot Sauce, and Tabasco, there's only one flavor available. When you know you're one of the best hot sauces, why branch out with different flavors?

Tapatío and Bud Light Team up to Create Bud Light Chelada Fuego

Spice up your night with the new Bud Light Chelada Fuego, a spicy michelada canned cocktail.

"Our team likes to have fun, and that's what Bud Light is all about too." Shares Luis Saavedra, Vice President of Tapatío, "We are so excited to have Tapatio highlighted as the kick to the new Bud Light Chelada Fuego."

The new drinks are available starting November 16th in stores nationwide.

