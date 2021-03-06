You're not going to be able to believe just how many Talenti ice cream flavors there are. The list truly seems endless, between gelato and sorbets/sorbettos, and the Talenti gelato offerings almost seem too good to be true.

How Many Different Talenti Flavors Are There?

The Talenti website lists a whopping 58 flavors all together. That's not even counting the retired recipes -- the ones listed are the ones you can get in your grocery store right next to the Ben & Jerry's, or from an online retailer.

Do you have a favorite flavor when it comes to Talenti ice cream? Just one spoonful is never enough, but thankfully, many of these flavors are fairly healthy; there are some vegan options, fat-free choices, and some gluten-free sorbettos and gelatos. It really seems like there's something for everyone.

What Are All of the Flavors?

The newest flavors listed on the Talenti website are honey graham gelato, vanilla peanut butter swirl gelato, confetti cookie, strawberry shortcake, chocolate pretzel, and cookies and cream.

But there are a ton of flavors in all. Without further ado, here is the full list of Talenti ice cream flavors you can run out and get right now:

Alphonso mango sorbetto

Belgian chocolate gelato

Black raspberry chocolate chip gelato

Black raspberry vanilla parfait

Caramel apple pie gelato

Caramel cookie crunch gelato

Caribbean coconut gelato

Chocolate cherry cheesecake

Chocolate chip cookie dough gelato

Chocolate peanut butter cup gelato

Coconut almond chocolate gelato

Coffee chocolate chip gelato

Dark chocolate cherry

Double dark chocolate gelato

Fudge brownie gelato

Hazelnut chocolate chip gelato

Key lime pie gelato

Madagascan vanilla bean gelato

Mediterranean mint gelato

Mint fudge cookie

Old world eggnog gelato

Peanut butter fudge sorbetto

Peanut butter vanilla fudge

Peppermint bark gelato

Pumpkin pie

Raspberry cheesecake gelato

Roman raspberry sorbetto

Salted caramel truffle

Sea salt caramel gelato

Pacific coast pistachio gelato

Southern butter pecan gelato

Vanilla blueberry crumble gelato

Vanilla caramel swirl gelato

Vanilla fudge cookie

Cold brew coffee sorbetto

Organic ginger matcha gelato

Organic oak-aged vanilla gelato

Organic chocolate mousse gelato

Organic brown butter caramel

Dark chocolate sorbetto

Strawberry hibiscus sorbetto

Banana caramel crunch

Coffee cookie crumble

Coconut chocolate cookie

Lemon berry pie

Honey graham gelato

Vanilla peanut butter swirl gelato

Confetti cookie

Strawberry shortcake

Chocolate pretzel

Cookies & cream

