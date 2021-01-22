When you don't have a fancy fireplace or outdoor fire pit, you have to get creative. And no, not with candles! A tabletop fireplace will do just the trick for chilly winter evenings and warm summer nights. It's time to finally get the cozy and warm ambiance you deserve.

You can use these adorable tabletop fireplaces indoors and outdoors. They'd be cute for dinner out on the patio, movie night in the living room, or even as centerpieces for a wedding! The opportunities to use a tabletop fireplace are endless.

Best Portable Tabletop Fireplaces

