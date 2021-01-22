When you don't have a fancy fireplace or outdoor fire pit, you have to get creative. And no, not with candles! A tabletop fireplace will do just the trick for chilly winter evenings and warm summer nights. It's time to finally get the cozy and warm ambiance you deserve.
You can use these adorable tabletop fireplaces indoors and outdoors. They'd be cute for dinner out on the patio, movie night in the living room, or even as centerpieces for a wedding! The opportunities to use a tabletop fireplace are endless.
Best Portable Tabletop Fireplaces
1. Regal Flame Indoor Outdoor Lyon Tabletop Portable Bio Ethanol Fireplace - Stainless Steel
This tabletop portable fireplace is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Place it on your coffee table or dining room tabletop to create a romantic ambience.
One customer said she uses it as a bathroom accessory. Now that sounds relaxing!
2. The Portable Tabletop Fireplace
Hammacher Schlemmer's liquid fuel portable fireplace can rest on any stable surface. With a burn time of 2.5 hours, you'll be able to enjoy dinner or a movie with this dining table centerpiece. It provides the color, charm, and comfort of a wood-burning fire without the smoke and sparks!
Still want the wood-burning smell? Consider a wood-burning-scented candle.
3. BRIAN & DANY Ventless Tabletop Portable Fire Bowl Pot Bio Ethanol Fireplace Indoor Outdoor Fire Pit
This high-quality portable fireplace is perfect for indoor use or outdoor space. It has a solid steel base and tempered glass panes to keep you safe. There's a burn time of 45-60 minutes when filled with bio-ethanol fuel.
4. Anywhere Fireplace Empire Table Top Gel Fuel Fireplace
Have the ambiance of a real fire anywhere at any time! No gas line is needed. The portability of this tabletop fire pit is fantastic. It only weighs six pounds! You can also decorate it how you want. You can use shells, sea glass, or anything else that is not flammable.
I recommend this option if you want a fireplace without glass panels.
5. Regal Flame Utopia Ventless Indoor Outdoor Fire Pit Tabletop Portable Fire Bowl Pot Bio Ethanol Fireplace in Black - Realistic Clean Burning Like Gel Fireplaces, or Propane Firepits
Here's another great pick from Regal Flame. Use it as an indoor or outdoor fireplace for hangouts with friends.
This awesome centerpiece can produce 2,000 BTUs to warm a room of 250 square feet with a dancing flame of 8-12 inches in height.
6. Northwest Bio Ethanol Ventless Fireplace-Tabletop Rectangular Real Flame Smokeless Clean Burning Indoor Outdoor Portable Heat-360 View Modern Décor
This fireplace can also produce 2,000 BTUs and warm a room up to 250 square feet.
7. Anywhere Fireplace Lexington Table Top Ethanol Fireplace (White)
I love this option in white. A customer gave it a perfect rating and said, "Awesome product, it's true to its description, features of using anywhere/anyplace is true. Ambience is worth the value. We use this product everyday."
8. Moda Flame GF307950BK Ghost Tabletop Firepit Ethanol Fireplace - Black
This design is unique. Sylvia gave it five stars and said, "I love it and everyone who sees it wants one."
These are going to be perfect for date nights and holidays!