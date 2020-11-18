Love it or hate it, celery is one of those ubiquitous kitchen staples everyone keeps around. It's a standard base vegetable in mirepoix (2 parts onion, 1 part carrot and 1 part celery, rough-chopped) for soups, stews and stocks, and its inimitable crunch is ever-important in stir-fries, not to mention pasta, tuna, chicken and green salads.

What do you do, though, if your loved ones can't stand the taste? Where do you turn for that one-of-a-kind crunch? And what will you do when (if ever) you want the taste but not the texture? Here are a few celery substitutes to try on your own when you run out of celery stalks and celery leaves.

Look no further than walmart.com for fresh produce delivered right to your car!

1. Bok Choy

Also known as Chinese cabbage, this crunchy, cruciferous Chinese vegetable resembles Romaine lettuce on top and celery at the bottom. It's actually a member of the turnip family, related to the cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower of Western cuisines.

When it comes to a celery alternative, bok choy has the crunch you are looking for with fresh celery.

With a light flavor and satisfying crunch, bok choy can be used as a good substitute in cooked and raw dishes. It's also rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron and vitamins A, C, and K.

2. Carrot

A post shared by Sophie Christina Charles (@eat.walk.repeat) on Nov 17, 2016 at 7:02am PST

Carrots can provide the classic crunch of celery - without the celery - in cooked and raw dishes. For a standard mirepoix substitute, simply double the amount of carrots you use. As for flavoring, your recipe will taste a little sweeter due to the carrots, so adjust your seasoning if needed.

3. Water Chestnut

A post shared by 🍁 Shell Yu 🍁于曉红🍁 Canada 🍁 (@naturally_yu) on Nov 3, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

The Eleocharis dulcis, or Chinese water chestnut, is a staple of many Asian cuisines, but it's also one of the best substitutes for celery.

White, crunchy, and mild-flavored, water chestnuts retain the crispy texture and taste you're looking for.

4. Jicama

Jicama is an excellent substitute for celery. Beneath its off-putting exterior, jicama hides a mildly sweet, nutty, juicy taste and tons of crunch.

5. Fennel stalk

A post shared by Chama-me um Figo (@chamameumfigo) on Nov 17, 2016 at 2:49am PST

In Greek mythology, Prometheus, after stealing the fire from Zeus' lightning, hid it in a hollowed fennel stalk, later passing the gift of fire down to man. While most people are more familiar with fennel as an herb - an aromatic with a taste similar to a mild anise - when cooked, its flavor mellows and becomes very fresh, like celery.

The stalks, often disused in kitchens, are great as a celery substitute in cooked dishes, especially when preparing fish. In terms of texture, you're not going to get closer to celery than this. Oh, and for his act, Prometheus was eternally chained to a boulder in Caucasus, each day his liver eaten anew by an eagle. Bummer. Be thankful for fennel.

6. Green Apple

For those who enjoy their veggies juiced, green apple can easily fill the place of celery in your morning green machine, and it'll taste tart and light to boot.

7. Cucumber

A post shared by foodandcoffewhore (@dannyfoodman) on Nov 17, 2016 at 1:04am PST

Cucumbers don't taste much like celery, but their cool, crunchy texture is perfect in place of celery for cold summer salads.

8. Celery seed

A post shared by From the Ground Up (@fromthegroundupgarden) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

If what you're looking for is celery flavor, celery seed makes a perfect alternative when the fresh vegetable isn't available - or is too expensive during the colder months.

Celery seed has also been used for centuries for its medicinal properties.

9. Celeriac

A post shared by Paul McComiskey (@chefpaulmcc) on Nov 16, 2016 at 6:28pm PST

When you need celery taste, not texture, look no further than celeriac. This bulbous root vegetable is botanically related to celery but is cultivated for its root, rather than its stalks.

Its pale-yellow interior (celeriac needs peeling) is earthy, nutty and intensely flavored; its stalks are woody and slightly bitter. Its leaves, however, when dried impart a strong celery flavor, great for soups and stews. Use them like you would any other dried herb.

Do you have any tried-and-true celery substitutes in your kitchen? Let us know!

adsense ad