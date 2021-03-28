Have you ever heard of sumo oranges? While these seedless citrus fruits have seemingly become more popular in the last few years, they were actually originally cultivated in Japan in the 1970s, according to the Sumo Citrus website. But what are these healthy snacks, exactly, and where can you buy them? Let's take a closer look at the fruit behind the hype.

What Are Sumo Oranges?

Sumo oranges are one of a variety of fruits called "dekopon" in Japan, which are a hybrid between Kiyomi and ponkan, according to Wikipedia. They are now grown in the United States as well, after "Seedlings were first imported into the US in 1998," the Sumo Citrus website explains. "But because the Sumo Citrus is one of the most challenging varieties to grow, it wasn't until 2011 that they became available to the public."

Now, these fruits -- which are apparently some of "the world's largest and sweetest mandarins," according to that same website -- are produced by growers in California, making them a little easier to get around here than if they were exclusively grown overseas. Who doesn't love a California orange?

Sumo oranges are very sweet oranges, and easy to peel, if that matters for your snacking preferences. It's got a distinctive top-knot bump, and Delish claims the name comes from the fact that it has that bump and that "it's Japanese in origin (like Sumo wrestling)," and "it's bigger in nature (like a Sumo wrestler)."

Are Sumo Oranges Healthy?

Sumo oranges are chock full of Vitamin C and have no added sugars. They're definitely a good choice if you're hunting for something healthy at the grocery store.

Where Can I Get Sumo Oranges?

Sumo oranges are available at several different grocery chains. The Sumo oranges website has a "where to buy" store locator, and just for reference, it looks like they can be found at stores like Whole Foods, Gristedes, Wegmans, and more. A quick Google search reveals they've also been found at Trader Joe's in the past, but you'll want to check with your local store.

Are you ready to try one of these mandarin oranges?

